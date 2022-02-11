Teesside business, Surge Marketing Solutions, has expanded its company down south, opening a new office in London in an effort to be closer to their London client base.

The agency’s head office is based in Middlesbrough, North East, at Riverside Park Industrial Estate.

Surge has seen immense growth in the past year and has recently taken office space in London. In the past 6 months, the company has employed 5 new staff members, including CTO Andy Flisher, growing the team to 20 people.

Surge Marketing Solutions is a full-service agency, specialising in social media marketing, SEO, PR & Outreach, Photography & Videography and software development.

The agency, founded only seven years ago, has recently moved into larger offices and is nearly at full capacity.

David Porter, Founder and CEO of Surge Marketing Solutions commented: “We have some major clients in London, so it made sense for us to open a location in the city to provide the best service we can to them. We are really excited at the prospect of working with more organisations based in London and expanding our network. It has always been a dream to have multiple locations, and to begin our expansion London made the most sense in terms of where our current clients are and where we would like to grow our client portfolio.”

As part of its recent expansion, also employed its first CTO, Andy Flisher.

Flisher, who will be leading the development side of the business, has 25 years of experience and expertise within the development of internal processes and new services such as software solutions, Apps and CRM.

He has worked on projects with companies such as Warburtons, Fujifilm, Next PLC and Valaris PLC, one of the largest oil and gas drilling contractors. He also has experience with HTML, Javascript, ASP, PERL, PHP, Python and XML to name a few.

Contact number:

Middlesbrough: 01642 243 265

London: 020 3634 9778

London Office

Senna Building,

Gorsuch Place,

London

E2 8JF