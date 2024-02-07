Discover Places in the North East Of England that Allow Dogs

If you are a dog owner living in or planning to visit the North East of England, you’ll be pleased to know that there are plenty of places in the region that welcome your furry companions. Whether you’re looking for scenic walks, historical sites, or even dog-friendly beaches, the North East offers a multitude of options to explore with your four-legged friend. Read on to discover some of the best dog-friendly places in this stunning part of the country.

The Northumberland National Park is a fantastic destination for dog owners, with its vast expanse of unspoiled landscapes and tranquil beauty. Spanning over 400 square miles, this national park provides ample space for you and your dog to roam freely. Boasting picturesque rolling hills, dense woodlands, and breathtaking waterfalls, the Northumberland National Park offers endless opportunities for scenic walks. Remember to keep your dog on a lead in areas where livestock is present and ensure you clean up after your pooch to help preserve the natural beauty of the park.

If you’re seeking a blend of history and nature, why not visit Hadrian’s Wall? This iconic Roman monument stretches across the North East, and many sections of it are open to dogs and their owners. You and your pup can explore the remains of this ancient wall, which was built in AD 122 to mark the northern boundary of the Roman Empire. Enjoy long walks along the well-preserved sections of the wall and take in the stunning views of the surrounding countryside. Don’t forget to keep your dog on a lead and be mindful of other visitors, ensuring the ruins and the environment are treated with respect.

For a scenic coastal experience, head to the picturesque town of Seahouses. Situated on the Northumberland coast, this charming village is famous for its expansive sandy beaches and stunning coastal scenery. Beadnell Bay is a popular spot for dog owners, offering a wide stretch of sandy beach where your furry companion can enjoy a refreshing swim. From Seahouses, you can also embark on a boat trip to explore the nearby Farne Islands, where you and your dog can discover an abundance of wildlife, including puffins, seals, and numerous bird species. Just be aware that certain restrictions may apply during bird migration seasons, so it’s best to check before planning your visit.

If you’re looking for a dog-friendly city break, Newcastle is an excellent option. This vibrant city in the heart of the North East offers numerous parks and green spaces where your dog can stretch their legs. Jesmond Dene, a beautiful wooded park located just a stone’s throw away from the city center, is a dog’s paradise. Your furry friend can explore the meandering paths, play in the river, and even spot some wildlife along the way. Newcastle also boasts several dog-friendly pubs and cafes, where both you and your pooch can relax and enjoy a well-deserved treat after a long day of sightseeing.

In conclusion, the North East of England is a haven for dog owners, offering a wide range of places to explore with your canine companion. From the breathtaking landscapes of the Northumberland National Park and the historical wonders of Hadrian’s Wall to the stunning beaches of Seahouses and the dog-friendly parks of Newcastle, there is something for every pup and their owner to enjoy. Remember to always be responsible and respectful when visiting these places, ensuring your dog is kept on a lead and cleaning up after them. So pack your bag, grab your dog’s lead, and embark on an unforgettable adventure in the North East of England!