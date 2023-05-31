North East Connected

Doggy delights at Dalton Park

ByDalton Park

May 31, 2023
Jessica Walker and Rigby the Labrador at Dalton Park

The launch of Dalton Park’s new dog friendly policy proved very popular with two and four legged shoppers alike.

A fun filled day saw best behaved dog trials, a doggy selfie spot (with optional doggy dress up), and a pop-up market selling a whole host of canine related treats.

Hydration stations, disposable poo bags and dog waste bins have been installed at each entrance to Dalton Park and Doggy First Aid kits are located at Customer Services between the Cadbury and Levi’s outlets.

For those looking to enjoy some retail therapy with their dogs, participating stores are proudly displaying a ‘We’re dog friendly’ window stickers.

Donna Walker, who visited with her eight-year-old daughter Jessica and fox red Labrador, Rigby, was delighted to be able to bring the dog along for a day out.

She said: “While we have been shopping at Dalton Park before we always have to limit our time as we don’t like to leave Rigby on his own for too long.

“We had a fabulous time at the event and Jessica and Rigby, who was more than happy to dress up as superman, loved the selfie station.

“Rigby was really well behaved and we will definitely be bringing him again!”

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, added: “Dogs of all shapes and sizes gave us the paws up on Monday and it was wonderful to see so many pooches having a mooch with their owners.

“We know a lot of people plan their days out around their dog, so now we can be included on more trip itineraries.

“Everyone stuck to the ‘dog house’ rules of keeping dogs on a short and non-retractable lead, cleaning up after their pets and were respectful to any guests that may be scared of dogs.

“The weather was glorious and it was wonderful to see families getting out and about on the Parkland too.”

To find out about the new dog friendly initiative, including participating stores, please visit the Dalton Park website for more information https://www.dalton-park.co.uk/dog-friendly/

