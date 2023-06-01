A Great Food Festival in The North East You should have on your Radar?

A Great Food Festival in The North East of England You should have on your Radar

Are you a foodie? Do you enjoy trying new culinary experiences? Then you must visit the North East of England for one of the greatest food festivals in the UK. The North East is home to unique flavors and dishes that draw inspiration from its diverse culture. The festival combines British classics with international cuisine, from fresh seafood to exotic spices. Here’s everything you need to know about the most anticipated food festival in the North East of England.

Location

The festival takes place in the historic town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, nestled on the border of England and Scotland. Berwick’s location makes it a perfect destination for people coming from either country. The festival usually takes place in September, when the weather is still mild, and the leaves are turning from green to red. It’s a beautiful time to visit the North East and enjoy the warm welcome of the Berwick locals.

Berwick’s charming town center becomes a food lover’s paradise with over 50 stalls lining up the streets, offering the best food and drinks the North East has to offer. From artisanal cheeses to freshly baked bread, the festival is a celebration of fresh, local ingredients that have stood the test of time.

Food experiences

The festival offers a wide array of food experiences, both traditional and contemporary. You can start your day with a full English breakfast, a staple dish that includes bacon, egg, sausage, tomato, and toast. Or you can indulge in a sizzling steak cooked just the way you like it. Seafood is also a must-try in the North East, with fresh lobsters, crab, and fish caught straight from the water.

Vegetarians and vegans are also welcome at the festival with plenty of plant-based options to choose from. You can try a comforting bowl of roasted butternut squash soup or swap your meat burger for a vegan patty made out of chickpeas or mushrooms.

One of the standout experiences of the festival is the street food stalls that offer a fusion of flavors from around the world. You can try a spicy chicken wrap inspired by the flavors of Asia, or a juicy lamb kofta with a Middle Eastern twist. The festival offers a chance to travel the world through your taste buds without leaving the quaint town of Berwick.

Drinks

The festival isn’t just about food; it’s also a celebration of local spirits and beverages. The North East is home to award-winning breweries and craft gin distilleries, and the festival is the perfect opportunity to try some of their best creations. You can sip on a cold pint of locally brewed ale or try a fragrant gin cocktail made with botanicals sourced from the Northumberland countryside.

If you’re more of a wine drinker, the festival won’t disappoint with its selection of local wines that pair perfectly with the local cuisine. And for those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks, there are plenty of options on offer, including freshly squeezed juices and aromatic teas.

Entertainment

The festival isn’t just about food and drinks; it’s a full-day event packed with entertainment and activities for all ages. You can expect live music performances from local bands and artists, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the day. There are also cooking demonstrations from renowned chefs, giving visitors a chance to learn new cooking techniques and recipes.

For families with young kids, there are plenty of activities to keep them entertained, including bouncy castles, face painting, and a petting zoo. And for the food enthusiasts, there are food-themed quizzes and competitions to test your knowledge and skills.

Final thoughts

The food festival in Berwick-upon-Tweed is a must-visit for anyone who loves good food, drinks, and entertainment. The festival showcases the best of the North East’s culinary scene, highlighting its unique flavors and dishes. The festival is a celebration of local ingredients, local producers, and local communities, all coming together to create a memorable experience. So, mark your calendars, and make sure to add the North East food festival to your travel plans next year.

Please follow and like us: