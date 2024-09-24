DOT BAGELS OVERTAKES THE COMPETITION TO MAKE NATIONAL AWARD SHORTLIST…

A POPULAR Heaton restaurant has steered its way onto the shortlist for a national award, which puts customers in the driving seat.

Dot Bagels, at Chillingham Road, Newcastle, has earned a growing reputation among North East food lovers for its handmade bagels, which come in six varieties with a choice of 18 different fillings.

And their votes have propelled the restaurant – which open a second branch, on Jesmond’s Acorn Road, this month (September) – onto the shortlist for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year award

The annual awards are run by food delivery service Uber Eats and a judging panel will pick the winning restaurant from a shortlist of 130 venues across the UK and Ireland, voted for by the public.

Not only does the winner receive the Restaurant of the Year title but also a cash prize of £100,000, while runners-up receive a cash prize to help grow their business and a marketing support package.

Dot Bagels gives customers the chance to try everything from the traditional Boujie Lox, with smoked salmon and cream cheese, to bagels inspired by Middle Eastern and American cuisines.

Vegan and vegetarian alternatives to the meat-based fillings are available while the

Shawarma del Rey and the Sriracha Slide have been specifically created with vegans in mind.

The bagels themselves can be either plain or baked with sesame seeds, crispy onion and garlic, Cheddar and chives, Cheddar and jalapeños or a combination of onion, garlic, sesame and poppy seeds.

And Dot Bagels also recently introduced pizza bagels and pizza pops; small round potato bites coated with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella.

“We are delighted so many of our customers have voted for us,” said owner Stuart Young, “so here’s hoping we can see off the competition to win the ultimate Restaurant of the Year award.”

Along with the Chillingham Road and Jesmond sites, Dot Bagels are sold at the company’s sister outlet – Claremont Teahouse at Eldon Place, Newcastle.

For the full menu visit www.dotbagels.com