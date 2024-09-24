NORTH EAST COMPANY CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF HELPING APPRENTICES…

itec North East, Newton Aycliffe

A LEADING North East company is celebrating more than 40 years of bringing together companies and apprentices.

ITEC, based at Newton Aycliffe, has helped thousands of people on the path to a new career while also helping businesses to upskill their existing workforce.

And now the company is marking the landmark anniversary by highlighting the range of support it offers – and how apprenticeships are not just for the young.

ITEC works across a range of sectors and the company’s skill in managing every stage of the process has made it the first choice not only for apprentices wanting to improve their career path, but for businesses.

Companies like Hewitts Solicitors, Bulk Tainer and BlueCom Services have all successfully partnered with the training company, resulting in skilled apprentices becoming a vital part of their team.

Trainees like Alex Routledge, who left his job as an HGV driver because he wanted to work in IT, contacted ITEC about an apprenticeship and ended up working with Durham-based BlueCom Services.

“I always enjoyed working with computers so I decided to enrol for an apprenticeship to gain more knowledge in IT such as system administration, networking and PC repair,” he said.

Alex is full of praise for the knowledge he received during his apprenticeship leading to him working as a first line IT support technician while he continues to study to be a networking engineer.

“I was supported by ITEC all the way though and it was the perfect way to get my foot in the door of the industry.”

The IT course is just one of many available through the company, which also offers team leading, multi-channel marketing, network engineer, software developer, property and business administration.

ITEC currently has a range of vacancies available and also wants to bring home the fact that these aren’t just aimed at school and college leavers but are also accessible for older people or those who have an existing job and want their company to help them upskill.

ITEC has been the sole apprenticeship provider for Hewitts Solicitors for more than 10 years and HR Manager, Rachel Evett, said: “We strongly believe in the opportunities that apprenticeships have to offer.

“ITEC has always provided excellent support, from the early recruitment phase to the end point assessment of our apprentices and their tutors build valuable relationships with ourselves and our apprentices to ensure they have everything in place to succeed.

“We wouldn’t look to anyone else to partner with for our apprentice training programme and look forward to continuing to grow our programme alongside ITEC.”

Paul Dodd, Head of Business Support and Performance at ITEC is delighted that the company is now celebrating its ruby anniversary and that is has helped so many apprentices to find a career.

“The world of apprenticeships is very different these days and far more accessible,” he said.

“Our apprenticeships give people the opportunity to open doors to new careers or to help them grow in their existing jobs.

“At the same time apprenticeships are a fantastic way for businesses to bring in new blood and help upskill the workforce.”

For further information about ITEC and information on current vacancies visit www.itecne.co.uk