Fitness equipment specialists, BLK BOX, are looking to pay exercise lovers £300 to test out a range of new and existing fitness products.

As part of its ‘Anyone Can’ campaign, which is aimed at encouraging anyone and everyone to increase their activity levels, the company is looking for an individual who has used exercise to overcome a challenging time in their life.

As part of the application process, individuals will be asked to submit 500 words describing an experience in their life which exercise helped them to overcome, as well as, why they should be picked to be the ‘Product Tester.’

Applicants have until midnight on 7th July to submit their entries through the BLK BOX website.

BLK BOX will only be looking for one ‘Product Tester’ to join its team, with the individual receiving a fitness bundle worth over £350 to review, alongside the £300 payment.

The bundle will include a 3 in 1 Soft Pylo Jump Box, Cast Iron Kettlebell and two Hex Dumbbells at a weight suitable for the winner, with all products needing to be reviewed for three to four weeks.

The successful applicant will be expected to start straight away and will be contacted shortly after the competition ends.

Speaking about the new role, Catherine McLaughlin, Marketing Manager, said: “We’re really excited to hear from people across the country about all the ways that exercise has changed their lives.

“Whether a fitness routine has improved someone’s mental health or helped them recover from physical illness, we can’t wait to be inspired by their stories.

“We also want to help inspire other people across the nation who also may be struggling with the impact of lockdown by sharing the winner’s own success story.”

But this dream job isn’t only open to those with an advanced level of fitness.

Catherine assures that: “We’re not just looking for athletes. The competition is open to people of all levels who use exercise to improve their day-to-day lives.

“Product testers should represent the kinds of people who buy our equipment, so there isn’t one ‘right’ candidate.

“If you love fitness and it’s helped you overcome difficulties, then we want to hear from you.”

Applicants can submit their entries here.