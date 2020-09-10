DVLA Personalised Registrations is hoping to score a hit with its seven-day September sale that gots underway online this weel, with two of the 1,250 lots being offered having a certain attraction to Newcastle United supporters around the country…

Loyal fans of the Premiership club known as the Toon Army may be interested in 700 ON, which has a reserve of £2,200, meanwhile those Newcastle supporters of a certain age could be lured by LOV 111T (£250) in homage to the famed 1996 TV rant by the club’s then manager Kevin Keegan who seethed about his arch rival Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United. The sale’s football theme continues with lots AR69 NAL (£400) and XAV 111A (£250) reflecting Arsenal and Aston Villa respectively.

The online sale commenced at 10am on Tuesday with the Agency’s virtual hammer falling from 11am on Tuesday, September 8. It features lots with reserves ranging from £250 to £2,500. Registration to bid and participate can be made online via dvlatimedauction.co.uk.

Completing the sport theme, cyclists and fans of the Tour de France which got underway last weekend will also be surely interested in CYC 13E (£300) and PEL 470N (£250), reflecting cycle and peloton.

As ever, DVLA Personalised Registrations is offering scores of personalised registrations aimed at all tastes and requirements, from the quirky and fun marques that help market businesses such as PAS 771E (£250), DR70 OTH (£700), FLY 110W (£250), GOL 11F (£300) and FR20 ZEN (£400), MR57 ORM (£400) and SKK 111P (£250) to typical name-related registrations including JA11 CKO (£400), KEV 2G (£350), LAU 29A (£300) and ME66 ANS (£400). Of course, petrolheads will also have a feast to feed on including 911 E, PUG 80Y (£300), M675 MCL (£250) and TVR 400G meanwhile Leicester residents and those who hail from Oxford may also be interested in LE15 TER (£700) and OX17 FORD (£400).

Jody Davies, DVLA Personalised Registrations’ Senior Sales Manager, said: “We have yet another super blend of personalised registrations lined up to suit all tastes, needs and budgets. Our online sale in July was a tremendous success and, once again, reflected just how our loyal customers and general motorists who join us for the first-time value personalised registrations.”

For up-to-date news on the service along with millions of other personalised registrations can also be viewed at DVLA’s Personalised Registrations Official website, www.dvlaregistrations.dvla.gov.uk

Just some of the 1,250 personalised registrations included in the forthcoming sale include:

360 A (reserve £2,500), AAM 111N (£250), B116 GGY (£250), BLA 411R (£250), 81 CKS (£1,200), CO18 URN (£400), DEB 116E (£250), DE18 BRA (£400), DPA 9E (£350), 991 E (£2,500), E114 AAA (£250), FLY 110W (£250), F250 OOO (£250), G124 ACE (£250), G128 HAM (£250), GOT 1S (£500), HO66 ART (£700), HO15 TER (£4000), IG 11 (£2,200), JA11 CKO (£400), JEM 8A (£350), JEN 11N (£300), 888 JLS (£1,200), KA16 REN (£400), 7 KGS (£1,200), LAU 29A (£300), 611 LL (£2,200), 321 MAD (£1,200), MAS 55Y (£300), MC13 ETH (£400), ME66 ANS (£400), MR57 ORM (£400), NAZ 3 (£500), NEW 11N (£300), NOA 99H (£300), ODD 805S (£250), 2 OFF (£1,200), OLL 15S (£300), OLV 114 A (£250), 000 7 (£350), PEP 11E (£300), POR 911V (£250), POS 711E (£250), RAN 7J (£350), RH19 NNA (£400), ROC 11K (£300), RUB 99Y (£300), 33 SAJ (£1,200), SLA 44Y (£300), ST11 EEL (£400), TA18 OTT (£400), TO17 MMY (£400), T355 SLA (£250), UAE 80Y (£300), 2 UDY (£1,200), VFA 55T (£300), WA12 DLE (£400), WE16 NDY (£400), XAV 111A (£250), 54 XBY (£400), 500 XXL (£250), YAD 1A (£500), YE08 UNG (£400).