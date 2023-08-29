Dynamites23 – deadline looms for region’s tech awards

THE deadline for entries into the region’s tech awards is looming. Would-be winners of Dynamites23, sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment, have until 5pm on Tuesday, September 5 to submit their entries. Now in their tenth year, the Dynamites are the North East’s most highly anticipated IT and Tech awards. Organised annually by tech network Dynamo, the awards shine a spotlight on successful regional tech companies, organisations and departments and recognise the talent within the north east digital/tech sector. Ben Debnam, Director, Nigel Wright Groupm said: “We have been enthused already at the level of interest and intention to make this year’s 10th anniversary awards the best yet. There have been some amazing contributions by individuals, teams, and businesses and we’re excited to help play our small part in celebrating success across the region’s tech community.” This year’s awards will be held on Thursday, November 16, at their usual venue in the Banqueting Suite at Newcastle Civic Centre. There are 11 categories this year, including: · Best Use of Data · Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Gateshead College · Growth Explosion – sponsored by LDC · Innovator of the Year – sponsored by Raymond James Monument · Project of the Year – sponsored by Oliver Wyman · Rising Star – sponsored by the North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC) · Skills Developer – sponsored by Sage · Sustainability in Tech – sponsored by BJSS · International Success – sponsored by Leighton · Tech for Good – sponsored by tombola · Tech Champion – sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment Dynamo has split the judging of this year’s awards into category panels which will create long lists to put to the main judging panel. The main judging panel consists of Judging Chair Charlie MacDowall, Engagement Director at Monstar Lab; Chris Dresser, Managing Consultant at Nigel Wright Recruitment; Dylan McKee, Co-founder and CEO at Nebula Labs; Jill McKinney, Head of Skills at Sunderland Software City; Mike O’Brien, Founder and Co-Chair at Opencast; Dawn Dunn, Digital and Tech Sector Lead at Invest Newcastle; Ellen Thinnesen, Chief Executive at Education Partnership North East; Graeme Fletcher, Director of Technology and Engineering at Mkodo; James Holmes, CIO at Northstandard; Nathanial Ray from NKRay Consulting, and Ruth Plater, CEO and Founder at Radial Path. Charlie said: “The digital ecosystem in the North East just keeps getting more exciting. The growth of some of our home-grown businesses, as well as the inward investment from international companies is creating so many opportunities for talented people at all stages of their careers. “The Dynamites is a great opportunity to celebrate what we are achieving as individuals, as businesses and as a whole region, and to inspire us all to keep pushing for bigger and better. I am super excited to be asked to chair the judging panel this year, and can’t wait to work with some fellow champions of the region’s tech scene to recognise those trail blazers that are putting our region on the national and international stage.” Award finalists will be announced on Thursday, September 28. Last year’s awards night attracted a record 520 attendees and more entries than ever before. Major award winners included Success4All (Tech for Good); Iamproperty (Innovator of the Year); Waterstons (Best Use of Data and People’s Choice); Aspire Technology Solutions (Skills Developer) and Connected Energy (Sustainability in Tech). Dr David Dunn, CEO of Dynamo and Sunderland Software City, said: “In this, our tenth year, we’re expecting Dynamites23 to be the biggest celebration of our vibrant sector to date. “The deadline for entries is fast approaching so I’d urge anyone thinking of entering – and it’s free to do so – to get your skates on. I would also remind people the awards are open to everyone and not just Dynamo members.” “The Dynamites are the region’s most anticipated tech awards and allow us to showcase what a hotbed of talent we have here in the region.” Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked here https://dynamitesawards.co.uk/ If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities email info@dynamonortheast.co.uk or Lewis Ridley at Lewis.Ridley@dynamonortheast.co.uk