REGIONAL tech network Dynamo is to host its first virtual careers fair aimed at promoting employment opportunities at contact centres and the wider service delivery sector.

Dynamo is working with some of the region’s higher education institutions on the careers fair, which will be held online on Thursday, March 4, between 2pm and 6pm.

Degree-level students and graduates from across the north east will be invited to attend the event which will showcase the huge range of careers available within contact centres, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organisations, centralised services and technical delivery centres.

More than 40,000 people are employed in approximately 100 service delivery centres across the region and it’s an important part of the north east economy.

Laura Kemp, Cluster Engagement Manager with Dynamo, said: “The sector is growing at an encouraging rate and there are some brilliant career opportunities available. From an employers’ point of view recruitment can be a challenge as the competition for good candidates is tough.

“Our virtual careers fair will bring together students from a variety of study areas and many of the region’s best service delivery employers. Dynamo is keen to help grow the available talent pool, attracting new, quality candidates who might not have considered a career in the sector, and we’re also hoping to explore innovative ways for employers to connect with the region’s talent.”

The careers fair will incorporate an exhibition area where employers can explain more about their companies, and career opportunities, and a series of lightning talks from current service delivery employees who will discuss their personal career pathways. There will also be a pre-recorded panel debate which will feature leading figures analysing opportunities across the regional sector.

Exhibition space is free to any north east business within the sector, with upgrades available for additional space and enhanced promotion. One company that has already booked space is global software specialist Saggezza, who have a delivery centre in Sunderland.

John Wright, Talent Acquisition Manager at Saggezza, said: “I’m looking forward to meeting with students attending the upcoming careers fair being organised by Dynamo.

“Future talent is an important component for any business that is scaling up. I’m pleased to see Saggezza are keen to continue to hire future talent into their delivery centre in Sunderland. We currently have opportunities for Industrial placements and graduate developer roles, with spring and summer start dates.

“If you are a passionate technologist with natural problem solving skills and are looking to start a career in software development here in the North East, please pop by our stand at the fair and say hello.”

To sign up for the fair, go to www.dynamonortheast.co.uk or email Laura on laura.kemp@dynamonortheast.co.uk

Dynamo North East is a business-led organisation with the core mission of ‘Growing the north east tech economy through collaboration, innovation, skills and noise.’ With more than 160 members, it is made up of IT organisations, large corporate employers in the region, consultants, technology hubs, education providers, local government and suppliers to the industry.

Dynamo is part funded by the ERDF as part of the Catalysing Innovation in North East Clusters project, delivered by the Innovation SuperNetwork.