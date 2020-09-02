Ebac, the UK and Europe’s leading manufacturer of watercoolers, has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic and introduced simple kits to ensure the office watercooler is COVID safe.

The company has developed a foot pedal kit which can be fitted retrospectively to its two bestselling models, Fleet and E-Max, in around 20 minutes. Hundreds of the kits have already been distributed to watercooler suppliers to enable service engineers to update the machines – with many more orders in the pipeline.

The foot pedals remove hand contact to enable offices, factories, and other establishments to continue to allow safe drinking from communal coolers.

Ebac already leads the way in hygiene with its patented Watertrail giving straightforward, effective, simpler sanitisation and the AquaSafe system which is the ultimate method in hygienic filtration systems.

John Elliott MBE, DL, chairman of Ebac, said: “Keeping hydrated is important for overall health and it’s important that people have access to drinking water in their workplace. However, the pandemic and the measures being taken to stop the spread of coronavirus have meant that many communal facilities have been taken out of action.

“The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has mandated that office watercoolers in America are touchless, and we were already working on a straightforward way to achieve this on our most popular models.

“We’re constantly reviewing and developing our technology and will be looking at other ways to ensure our watercoolers are ahead of the game.”