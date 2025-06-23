  • Mon. Jun 23rd, 2025

Food & Drink

Power Your Performance This National Hydration Day With Actiph Water – and Claim Your FREE Sports Pass!

Jun 23, 2025 #Hydration Day With Actiph Water
Don’t Just Hydrate—Actiph-ate! Celebrate National Hydration Day today and Actiph Water will give you the opportunity to take advantage of FREE sports sessions near you!
Across the whole of the Summer, Actiph Water is aiming to get the nation active with their “Find Your Sport” campaign. By offering over a million FREE sports passes to be redeemed, people of all ages and abilities can explore over 100 activities that they may not have tried before, including adrenaline-pumping adventures like wakeboarding and water skiing to family-friendly favourites like tennis, football and swimming. No matter how fit you are or what you’re interested in, there’s an activity out there for you – and this Summer Actiph Water will help you to discover it!
Buy 2 bottles of Actiph Water and claim a free sports pass worth up to £15 (more available when you buy multi-packs). Scan the QR code, upload your proof of purchase and Find Your Sport! It’s that simple and easy to access a variety of activities and sports across the UK. (Bottles can be found in all major outlets including Sainsbury, Tesco, Waitrose, WHSmith and Holland & Barratt).
This National Hydration Day, Actiph Water is reminding everyone who claims a free sports pass to drink water to improve their energy levels and ensure optimal physical and mental performance.
Research shows that 90% of Brits drink less than the recommended 2 litres of water a day and near to 1 in 10 are on average drinking no water at all.*
It’s a no brainer that staying hydrated is great for overall health and well-being, so be smart this summer – whether you’re trying out rugby, having a go at hockey or picking up trampolining for the first time, make sure that you rehydrate regularly with a bottle of Actiph Water.
 
Actiph Water’s promotion is designed to inspire the nation, whether you’re a beginner or a professional, taking part on your own or with the whole family. It also champions inclusivity, offering adaptive sports like wheelchair rugby, wheelchair football, and wheelchair basketball.

