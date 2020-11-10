New Active variant of popular EcoSport small SUV unveiled, offering customers more rugged styling and enhanced versatility

Growing range of Active series models from Ford tailored to increasing demand for vehicles that support outdoor adventures and active lifestyles

New, simplified series strategy launches offering Ford customers more standard equipment, simplified option packs and greater distinction between model series

DUNTON, Essex, Nov. 6, 2020

Ford today unveiled a new Active version of the Ford EcoSport compact SUV, from £21,645.

Featuring unique exterior and interior styling alongside increased ride height and additional body protection for greater rough road capability, EcoSport Active will help adventure-loving customers get the most from their active lifestyles.

“Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service. Ford of Europe. “The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level.”

Simplifying the customer experience

Ford’s series strategy offers buyers customer-centric choices reflecting their lifestyles and needs, more equipment and better value.

Models will be available in a choice of three main series; ST-Line for buyers seeking sporty style inspired by Ford Performance, Titanium for those wanting luxury and high-level comfort, and Active for customers seeking maximum versatility and adventure. For select models including Fiesta and Focus, higher specification X series and Vignale variants will also be available.

Convenient equipment packs will group the most commonly-chosen options together – increasing value for money and making it easier for customers to get the right equipment to suit their needs. Customers can still choose from a range of individual options to create the perfect Ford for them.

“We design our vehicles to be smart, rewarding and easy to use and our customers deserve a purchase process that’s just the same. Our new customer journey will make choosing the right Ford for you simpler and faster, and will offer better value,” de Waard said.