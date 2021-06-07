A resident at a care home in Newbottle, Houghton-le-Spring has enjoyed her first family day out since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Effy Fannon lived at Orchard Care Home’s Paddock Stile Manor home for 2 years and was the first resident to venture out of the home following the relaxation of government guidelines and had a wonderful day with son Lawrence. She made the most of her day, having been unable to leave the home for over a year.

Effy said, “It was wonderful spending time with Lawrence outside of the home and we thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to spread our wings and enjoy doing the things we used to do before COVID.”

Sophie Hall, a care assistant at Paddock Stile Manor, wrote a little poem to celebrate Effy’s day

Something so little as walking out the door

Gives you feelings like never before

You can’t recover the time that we missed

But this new opportunity is such a bliss

Home Manager Julie Thompson summed up Effy’s adventure. “It was lovely to see her getting excited about going out again and hopefully all our residents will be able to enjoy being out and about again with their loved ones.”