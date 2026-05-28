Eleanor Helps Others to Communicate

Ryton Mum Turns Personal Journey Into Mission to Help Others Communicate

A busy Ryton-based author, trainer and newly elected councillor is helping families, schools and workplaces across the North East create more inclusive environments through specialist Makaton training inspired by her daughter Ava.

Eleanor Baggaley says learning Makaton transformed communication within her own family after her youngest daughter was diagnosed with Down syndrome shortly after birth.

“Makaton uses signs, symbols and spoken language together to support communication,” explained Eleanor. “It helps people with communication difficulties and learning disabilities to understand the world around them and helps others understand them too.”

Unlike traditional sign language, Makaton is designed to support and encourage speech rather than replace it.

“It’s based on British Sign Language, but we use signs in spoken word order,” she said. “It’s there to aid communication, reduce frustration and help people develop speech and confidence.”

Eleanor and her family began learning Makaton when Ava was still a baby.

“We knew very early on that Ava was likely to experience delayed speech and communication difficulties,” she said. “Learning Makaton gave her a way to communicate with us from a young age and helped reduce frustration for all of us as a family.”

What started as a personal necessity has since become a professional calling. Around 18 months ago, Eleanor completed the rigorous process required by the Makaton Charity to become a licensed tutor.

“It was quite a gruelling process,” she admitted. “Although I already had experience as a teacher, this was another level entirely. It’s important that parents, carers, professionals and workplaces are taught the right skills and tools to create truly inclusive environments.”

Eleanor now delivers training sessions across the North East as well as online, working with parents, carers, schools, organisations and businesses wanting to improve communication and accessibility.

“I can deliver training in workplaces, community venues or online, so it can reach people wherever they are,” she said.

The training role is just one of several hats worn by Eleanor, who was recently elected as a local councillor and works helping aspiring authors write and publish books.

“I always joke that I wear many hats,” she laughed. “Everything I do is about helping people become the best version of themselves and helping them change the world in their own way.”

Before moving into publishing and training, Eleanor worked as a maths and computing teacher.

“I swapped numbers for words,” she said. “Through my work in communication, education, publishing and public service, I hope to continue building a more understanding and inclusive community for families across the region.”

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Photo: Eleanor and Ava in a training environment (The Bigger Picture Agency)

PR and media keith@highlightspr.co.uk 07814 397951