New County Durham school construction sparks student’s career ambitions

Student councillors with Deputy Head Ali Jamieson, Site Manager John Coates, and Senior Build Manager Jeff Spratt

A MULTIMILLION-pound construction project at a North East school has inspired students – and cemented one young person’s dream of a future in construction.

Work is well underway on a new home for Durham Academy, in Ushaw Moor, which will provide modern, custom-designed facilities for more than 500 County Durham students.

The site was recently inspected by Durham Academy’s student council, with one Year 7 student inspired to pursue his ambitions in the building industry.

Joel, aged 12, said: “I want to learn to be a bricklayer when I leave school. It’s my dream to work in construction, and I think that would be a really satisfying job.

“Seeing how many people work together to do something like this, and all the organisation that goes into it, was really interesting. I think it’s going to turn out really well.

“I’m really excited to move into the new building when it’s finished.”

The ribbon-cutting in Autumn 2026 will mark another milestone in a successful year for the Advance Learning Partnership school, which received a positive Ofsted report in January.

More than £20 million has been invested in the project, funded by the Department for Education. The new building will feature the latest classroom technology, temperature-controlled design features to keep the school comfortable throughout the year, and even a hair salon to help expand the curriculum and provide students with hands-on training opportunities.

These facilities will replace the majority of the current structure, though the school’s sports and arts facilities will remain in use. Once the new school is complete, the old buildings will be demolished and the area transformed into an outdoor space for students to enjoy.

Eco-friendly plans also include more than 200 roof-mounted solar panels, helping the school work towards becoming net carbon-zero in operation.

Jeff Spratt, Senior Build Manager for Willmott Dixon, said: “This job isn’t just about putting up a building – it’s about helping to build a future for these children and giving them a fantastic new school where they can thrive.

“I’ve loved working with Durham Academy. Everyone involved is taking a huge amount of pride in the project, and it’s great to think we’re inspiring some young people to consider a career in construction.”