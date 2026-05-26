Northumbria University joins landmark North East commitment to women and girls in sport

Northumbria University has joined professional sports clubs, foundations and fellow universities across the North East in a landmark regional commitment to advancing gender equity in sport and physical activity.

In a ceremony which took place at Durham Cricket Ground on Sunday (10 May), coinciding with the England Women’s One Day International against New Zealand, Northumbria became one of the latest signatories of the International Working Group (IWG) on Women and Sport’s Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration. The event, in a fitting backdrop for a commitment that places women’s sport firmly at the heart of the region’s future, was supported by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

The Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration is one of the most widely endorsed international frameworks for gender equity in sport. Rooted in the original Brighton Declaration of 1994, which brought together 280 delegates from 82 countries, the Declaration was updated and expanded in Helsinki in 2014. Now with more than 600 representatives from approximately 100 countries, the Declaration’s scope has also been expanded to include physical activity alongside organised sport.

Its ten guiding principles address the full spectrum of women’s participation in sport, from grassroots access and facilities, to high-performance support, leadership representation, education, and research. By joining this global network, each organisation reaffirms its responsibility to remove barriers and ensure women and girls can thrive in every sporting environment.

For Northumbria, the signing represents formal recognition of work already under way. The University’s Women’s Sport and Wellbeing Interdisciplinary Research Team (IDRT) is driving evidence-based change across women’s health, sport, and wellbeing, tackling issues including menstrual health, menopause and participation barriers.

Northumbria’s Women’s Rugby League team has been a benchmark for performance since entering the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) programme, winning every league and cup competition. This year, the University launched an Intramural Netball League which provides inclusive competitions for all abilities and engaged more than 160 students across 12 teams and nine academic schools, significantly expanding access to sport for female students.

The commitment also aligns with the direction of the School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation and the work of Northumbria Students’ Union in female athlete health and empowerment, including Northumbria’s first Women in Sport event held in November 2025, which engaged more than 100 students and coaches.

Professor Louise Bracken, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Knowledge Exchange and Senior Sponsor for Disability at Northumbria University, said: “Signing the Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration is a proud moment for Northumbria, and one that feels absolutely right. We are not starting from scratch. We have dedicated researchers, talented athletes, committed coaches, and passionate students who are already living these principles every day. What the Declaration does is bring all of that together under a shared, internationally recognised commitment. It sends a clear signal to our students, our staff, and our partners across the region that gender equity in sport is not an aspiration for us, it is a responsibility we take seriously. To sign alongside so many outstanding North East organisations, in the presence of Mayor Kim McGuinness, made this a genuinely significant day for the region.”

Dr Heather Robson, Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Senior Sponsor for Gender Equality at Northumbria University, said: “Signing the Declaration is about a meaningful and public commitment, embedding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion into all sport and physical activity strategies at Northumbria ensuring that every woman and girl has the opportunity to participate in a safe, welcoming, and supportive environment, regardless of their background, ability or circumstances.”

Northumbria’s commitment to the Declaration will be overseen by a cross-university group bringing together representatives from sport, research, education, and Northumbria Students’ Union. The group will report into the University’s Gender Equality Forum, ensuring the signing translates into tangible, ongoing action aligned with the Declaration’s principles.

The Brighton Plus Helsinki Declaration carries no legal obligations, but signatories are encouraged to report on progress — an accountability mechanism Northumbria welcomes as an opportunity to demonstrate impact over time.

Annamarie Phelps, Co-Chair of the IWG, said: “The North East is a region defined by its passion for sport, and today it becomes a region defined by its commitment to equity. To see this cross-sector collective join our global movement is a testament to the power of collaboration and cooperation to ensure that every woman and girl has an environment she can thrive in.”