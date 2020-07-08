Multi-platinum singer and Chancellor of the University of Sunderland Emeli Sandé today sent a special message to thousands of students preparing for their next step in life.

The songwriter, who has been Chancellor of the University since last summer, paid tribute to those set to graduate from the University as part of a celebration day on Wednesday.

The annual Academic Awards, hosted at the Stadium of Light, had to be postponed this summer due to Covid-19.

To ensure students did not miss out on a chance to celebrate their success, the University organised an online event featuring Emeli, as well as inviting graduates, family and friends to raise a glass in recognition of those graduating.

In a special message sent from her home, Emeli said: “I’m honoured and humbled to be here to congratulate you on your achievements.

“Although the last few months have been difficult, through your tenacity and hard work you have achieved so much…you are amazing.

“Here at the University of Sunderland our ethos is that of inclusivity, giving people the chance to reach their full potential. We want you to go on and be a force for change.”

The songwriter’s parents met while studying at the then Sunderland Polytechnic, and her birth in 1987 coincided with their own graduation ceremony – so they could not attend.

On becoming Chancellor last year, Emeli presented her mum and dad with their graduation certificates during the University’s 2019 Academic Awards.