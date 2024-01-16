Energy Bills Discount Scheme: how can business combat rising energy bills?

Following the recent rise in the energy price cap, the government has a discount scheme for UK businesses, but is this enough?

The “Energy Bills Discount Scheme” means all eligible UK businesses will receive a discount on high energy bills over a 12 month period, with higher support provided to those deemed energy intensive.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said: “My top priority is tackling the rising cost of living – something that both families and businesses are struggling with.

“To provide reassurance against the risk of prices rising again we are launching the new Energy Bills Discount Scheme, giving businesses the certainty they need to plan ahead.

“Even though prices are falling, I am concerned this is not being passed on to businesses, so I’ve written to Ofgem asking for an update on whether further action is action is needed to make sure the market is working for businesses.”

Despite reassurances from the government, this is a particularly troubling time for many business owners, and it is therefore no surprise that, as small and medium businesses across the country are struggling to pay bills.

To combat this, a Newcastle-based building compliance and energy assessment expert is highlighting the ways in which businesses can potentially offset rising costs and become more energy efficient, through implementing the recommendations in a commercial energy audit.

According to Green Zone Surveys, a commercial energy audit can identify opportunities to reduce energy use, lower carbon emissions and save money, by offering recommendations and allowing businesses to make informed decisions on what changes need to be made.

The energy assessment experts subsequently developed and launched a ground-breaking new energy audit software, GreenAudit, which represents a marked improvement on existing energy audit reports, providing a greater level of detail, analysis and deeper breakdown of energy use.

Technical Manager, Ben Palmer, said: “Energy audits can reveal areas where energy is being used inefficiently, which could lead to significant cost savings of up to 17%, on average, each year.

“How much energy and where it is consumed is not static year on year, and an energy audit can show where changes have occurred and if a business has improved or reduced their consumption.”

An audit can also help to determine how to best invest in energy-efficiency technologies, such as LED lighting, energy-efficient plant and equipment, or energy monitoring systems.

Green Zone Surveys (UK) Ltd can provide Level 1, 2 or 3 energy audits in compliance with the methodology outlined in with ISO 50002 or BS EN 16247: 2012.

As one of the UK’s longest established providers of building and energy compliance surveys, Green Zone has been there since the beginning and has worked alongside businesses of all different sizes in a variety of industries. This means you can breathe easy knowing you are working with professional, industry experts who have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the full compliance process.