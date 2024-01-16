Commercial kitchens urged to book their post-Christmas cleans

Newcastle-based energy assessment and building compliance experts, Green Zone Surveys, are urging business owners with commercial kitchens to book in TR19 kitchen extract cleaning, after the busy festive period.

With at least one serious fire breaking out in a UK commercial kitchen every day, the duct cleaning experts are highlighting that by improving the maintenance of their grease extraction systems, ventilation and ductwork, business owners can minimise the risk of a fire spreading.

Green Zone Surveys’ Project Coordinator, Sarah Hanson, said: “We would strongly encourage our current and future clients to keep in mind their heavy usage periods within their kitchen to improve hygiene and reduce the risk of fire breakout.

“With our widespread and varied clientele our resource of technical staff spans the length and breadth of the country. We always endeavour to provide our services with a logistic based approach to best cater for our client specific needs.”

According to the building compliance specialists, regular TR19 cleaning ensures compliance with fire safety regulations and reduces the risk of fires spreading through ductwork.

Extract systems in kitchens that are constantly used, particularly in fast food establishments with high grease contamination, may necessitate a more regular, monthly deep cleaning to mitigate fire hazards and enhance cleanliness.

Operations Director, Rebecca Bravey, said: “Commercial buildings must follow TR19 standards for health and safety and insurance purposes and it is often the case that failure to meet these standards can affect insurance coverage.

“Our professional duct cleaning services, certificates, and reports will ensure your building is compliant with TR19 standards and regulations.”

Green Zone Surveys offers three core services under TR19 guidance and remedials, including kitchen extract cleaning, ventilation system cleaning and fire damper drop testing.

As one of the UK's longest established providers of building and energy compliance surveys, Green Zone has worked alongside businesses of all different sizes in a variety of industries.

