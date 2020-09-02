Capturing the spirit of the modern England team, representative of all people, the 2020 Nike collection employs the use of bespoke graphic prints that depict a “community of lions” — players and fans together, united in sharing a dream.
“This team is closer than it’s ever been before — when we put on that England jersey, all club rivalries are set aside,” says captain Harry Kane. “We’re united in our goal of representing our fans far and wide. This collection captures that feeling of togetherness we hold so dearly.”
England’s white home shirt features a dark blue crew neck and side stripes. Both the collar and the stripes are embossed with the distinctive “community of lions” graphic. The England crest, Nike Swoosh and squad number align down the middle of the jersey, perfectly complemented by dark blue shorts and white socks.
England’s away is presented in head-to-toe blue, with both the shirt and shorts emphasizing togetherness through an all-over graphic. The shirt features another nod to ’90s jersey design with a fold-down collar, fastened by a button inscribed with the words “We are Lions/We are England.” The jersey is enlivened by bright red side stripes, a Swoosh and crest.
The names and numbers on both home and away are printed in an exclusive font inspired by the Three Lions’ identity.
“There is a feel-good factor surrounding the England team, and we wanted to capture all that vibrancy and try some new things,” says Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel. “The collection balances a classic home identity with an adventurous, eye-catching away kit.”
England’s wider collection continues the theme of togetherness and the use of exclusive graphics. The team’s pre-match jersey comes in a vivid red, which is adorned by another all-over, ’90s-inspired illustration. The “community of lions” print returns on a crew-neck collar, while a full-color crest appears on the chest.
The England home and away kits are available at nike.com September 1; the full collection is available in all Nike and partner retail stores September 4.