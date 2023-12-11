Euro 2024: Cheapest England Tickets and How to Secure Them

Following the official Euro 2024 draw on 2nd December, anticipation for next year’s tournament is well underway, with Group A’s Scotland facing host country Germany as well as Switzerland and Hungary, and England due to face Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark in Group C.

With the official ticket ballot closing on 12th December, SeatPick has provided the cheapest England and Scotland tickets according to internal resale data.

The Cheapest Scotland Euro 2024 tickets:

# Match Resale starting price (GBP) 1 Scotland vs Hungary £223.00 2 Scotland vs Switzerland £233.00 3 Germany vs Scotland £509.00

Ticket price data for all teams can be found here.

According to SeatPick, on average, resale tickets for Scotland’s games for the group stages are more expensive than England’s group stage matches. Scotland’s cheapest resale tickets are for their final group game against Hungary on June 23rd 2024 starting from £223.00. However, their most expensive match (and most expensive out of all matches) is their opening match against hosts Germany on June 14th, with tickets starting from £509.00.

The Cheapest England Euro 2024 tickets:

# Match Resale starting price (GBP) 1 Denmark vs England £226.00 2 Serbia vs England £231.00 3 England vs Slovenia £248.00

England’s cheapest match from resale data is their second group match against Denmark on June 20th, with tickets starting from £226.00. Their most expensive tickets are for their final group match against Slovenia on June 26th, ranging from £248.00.

The Most In-Demand Matches:

SeatPick’s data shows a significant demand for Scotland’s group-stage games, with their match against Germany being their most coveted ticket and the second-most popular match overall. Scotland’s games against Switzerland and Hungary are the third and fourth most popular on resale sites.

In comparison, England’s top ticket demand is for their game against Serbia, which currently ranks 11th in overall demand. Their matches against Denmark and Slovenia are not far behind, currently placing 15th and 16th in the competition’s most-demanded resale tickets.

Should Germany, England or Scotland progress past the group stages, ticket prices are likely to be considerably higher than group matches.

Gilad Zilberman provides knowledge on how to secure exclusive, high-demand tickets for the UEFA 2024 Championships:

Register for the second sales phase.

Following Saturday’s draw, new registrations for the second ticket sales phase are now open, UEFA’s website contains the information for each country. Fans can create or edit their applications until 2 pm on December 12th. You are allowed to apply for four tickets per match and only one game per day.

Ticket prices for group stages range from £25 up to £344. Round-of-16 tickets start from £43, quarter-finals from £50, semi-finals from £68 and the final from £81.

England gives priority to fans who are signed up as members of the England Supporters Travel Club and you can find more information on how you can apply for tickets here. England fans will be required to fill out an application before a ballot will be drawn. Successful applicants will then be sent a link to UEFA’s ticketing portal to purchase tickets.

Following the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs (scheduled for 21 March and 26 March 2024) tickets will be held back for fans of the three qualifying national teams. More information about where these can be purchased will be released nearer the time.

Never refresh the page.

Once you are in the ticket queue, never be tempted to refresh. You may lose all your hard work and get kicked to the back of the very long queue. Being patient and not panicking is key to success.

One tab only.

You may think that opening multiple windows can increase your chances of bagging tickets, but actually, this can work against you. You may encounter errors when trying to purchase tickets or get kicked out of the queue, so it’s best to only have the ticket portal open in one tab.

Missed out on the lottery ballot? Look into resale options.

Unlucky this time? Be sure to check back on the sites after they say they’re sold out. Sometimes ticket payments don’t go through, the website crashes and more tickets are available. Keep checking for roughly two hours after release. You might just be lucky.

If not, beginning Spring 2024, fans will be able to access UEFA’s official ticket resale platform which will allow them to offer their tickets at face value. This allows fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans, eliminating the risk of fraudulent tickets and high resale fees. Fans can access the resale platform here.

If you are still unfortunate in purchasing your tickets, look into authoritative third-party resale sites such as SeatPick, where you can compare ticket sites to find the best deals on the market with no hidden fees.

Be wary of scam sites and never allow someone to send you a screenshot of a ticket (as these are invalid), or send payment before receiving tickets. Remember, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is!

I hope these tips are helpful for securing Euro 2024 tickets!” –

Gilad Zilberman, SeatPick Co-Founder

Methodology:

1. SeatPick provided information on the cheapest tickets for Euro 2024 on the secondary market.

2. To supplement this, they provided expert commentary on tips to buy Euro 2024 tickets. These comments were supported by tips from UEFA and Goal.

3. All comments are SeatPicks own, ticket purchases cannot be guaranteed.

4. The data presented was collected on 4th December 2023 and is correct as of then, but is subject to change.