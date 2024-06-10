Euro 2024 Golden Boot Race: Top Contenders to Watch

As Euro 2024 approaches, football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating not only which nation will lift the trophy but also which player will take home the coveted Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s top goalscorer. Here’s a look at the leading contenders for this prestigious accolade.

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Kylian Mbappé enters Euro 2024 as one of the frontrunners for the Golden Boot. The Paris Saint-Germain star, who will be joining Real Madrid this summer, has been in sensational form. Mbappé’s prowess was on full display during the 2022 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot by scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final​ (TheLines)​​ (FanDuel)​. With France being one of the favorites to win the tournament, Mbappé’s chances of topping the goal charts are very high.

Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane, England’s all-time leading goalscorer, is another prime candidate. Having won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, Kane has a proven track record in major tournaments. His recent form for Bayern Munich, where he scored 36 goals in 32 matches, further boosts his credentials​ (TheLines)​​ (fourfourtwo.com)​. England’s strong squad and favorable draw make Kane a significant threat to other contenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Despite being 39, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a formidable force in international football. He scored 10 goals during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, demonstrating his enduring quality. Portugal’s relatively easy group stage draw could provide Ronaldo with ample opportunities to add to his already impressive tally of international goals​ (FanDuel)​​ (Sporting News)​. Ronaldo’s experience and poacher’s instinct make him a strong contender for the Golden Boot.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Romelu Lukaku, who topped the scoring charts in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with 14 goals, is another player to watch. Although his club career has seen ups and downs, Lukaku’s form for the national team has been consistently excellent. Playing alongside creative talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Lukaku is expected to get plenty of chances to score​ (fourfourtwo.com)​​ (FanDuel)​.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham has had a breakout season with Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals. Although typically a midfielder, his advanced role at Madrid has seen him become a prolific scorer. Whether England manager Gareth Southgate will utilize him in a similar attacking capacity remains to be seen, but Bellingham’s goal-scoring potential cannot be underestimated​ (fourfourtwo.com)​​ (FanDuel)​.

Other Contenders

Other players who could challenge for the Golden Boot include Olivier Giroud (France), who continues to score prolifically for AC Milan; Kai Havertz (Germany), who will look to shine on home soil; and Alvaro Morata (Spain), who has rediscovered his form under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid​ (fourfourtwo.com)​​ (Sporting News)​.

Conclusion

The race for the Golden Boot at Euro 2024 promises to be as thrilling as the tournament itself. With world-class talents like Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the mix, football fans are in for a spectacle of goal-scoring prowess. Each contender brings their unique style and strengths, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive and entertaining battle for the top scorer title.