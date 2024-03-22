European Rice exhibits, for the first time, at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) in London, March 25th – 27th

European Rice is delighted to announce that it will be exhibiting, for the very first time, at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) at ExCeL, London, on March 25th – 27th.

IFE delegates may not be aware of the significance of European Rice, despite the fact that Europe is a net exporter of the grain. European Rice would, therefore, be delighted to welcome delegates along to Hall 6, stand 2229, where they can learn much more about European Rice, an ingredient that is not only tasty but has other wider benefits too.

Find out more about the history of European Rice, where it is grown, European strategies on rice production and the high standards expected, not to mention the eco-credentials and benefits for biodiversity of the growing processes.

Best of all, you will be able to taste both varieties of rice on-stand to truly experience this wonderful ingredient.

To complement their presence at the Event, on the evening of Monday 25th March, European Rice will be hosting a three-course evening meal with canapes to showcase the delicious creations that can be served up using European Rice. Taking place at the stunning Swan Inn at Shakespeare’s Globe, overlooking St Pauls Cathedral, this is another chance for VIP guests to learn more about the rice and really see and taste it at its best, as part of some amazingly delicious dishes, designed by Executive Chef Cedric Tourainne and his team.

European Rice is high quality rice that has been grown in Greece, and other European countries, since the 1950s. There are two varieties: Indica Rice (long grain) and Japonica Rice (medium grain). European Rice has a high nutritional value, being rich in B vitamins, such as Niacin, Thiamine, and Riboflavin. The EU is both self-sufficient and a net exporter of Japonica rice.

All European rice complies with the Integrated Crop Management System for the Agricultural Production of Rice, which is based on good agricultural practices which respect for the environment, protection of the producer-grower’s health, and offers a healthy and safe product for consumers.

For more information see: https://www.europeanrice.eu/

IFE is the UK’s largest and most successful event for product sourcing for buyers from across the retail, foodservice, hospitality, wholesale, distribution, import and export sectors. It has over 40 years heritage of delivering high quality and effective business connections, allowing delegates to uncover new business opportunities, sample innovative products and learn the latest trends from industry trailblazers.

To find out more about IFE and for bookings go to: https://www.ife.co.uk/

EUROPEAN RICE

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.