Bed Kingdom launches Recoil gaming furniture range

Bed Kingdom, the UK’s leading online retailer of bedroom furniture products, has recently launched a range of gaming furniture called Recoil.

The exclusive product range is gradually growing and currently includes a selection of gaming chairs, desks, and integrated gaming bunk beds, with prices ranging from £69.99 to £599.99. With nearly 40 million gamers in the UK, it was developed and launched to meet the fast-growing demand for dedicated gaming furniture that offers comfort and support for extended periods.

One of the retailer’s most popular gaming products is the Recoil Shuttle LED Gaming Single Bed, which includes a built-in desk area that is height adjustable. The desk area is big enough to fit a TV or monitor and a gaming chair or beanbag. The ladder leads up to a comfy single or small double bed and can be fitted on either side. Not forgetting the storage, there are two handy pull-out drawers, a hanging rail, and a hydraulic-hinged storage box.

The furniture brand is known for its extensive range of premium furniture, express nationwide delivery, competitive prices and exceptional customer service. Bed Kingdom curates a collection of prominent and boutique furniture brands, guaranteeing a diverse selection of thousands of products catering to every customer’s taste.

Bed Kingdom is a university project-turned-business founded by 35-year-old Ashley Hainsworth in 2011. The Yorkshire-based e-commerce business specialises in children’s beds as part of a broad bedroom furniture offer.

The online retailer started selling mattresses online with an investment of just £400 while studying at Huddersfield University and now employs 28 people. This year, the company made the Sunday Times Top 100 list after a 76.06% average annual sales growth over the past three years. A significant portion of the profits comes from Bed Kingdom’s sustainable wooden bed brand, Noomi, which launched in 2021.

After moving into a new 70,414 sq ft warehouse and distribution centre in Liversedge late last year and creating 12 new jobs there, the bedroom furniture business hopes to continue its success into 2024. This year, Flair Furniture aims to generate almost 20 million in revenue and has doubled its product range to support this growth.

In addition, the Managing Director of Flair Furniture and Bed Kingdom has been featured in Insider Yorkshire’s 42 Under 42 list of leading business figures for 2024.