Ex Nurse Helps People To Blossom

A former nurse from Gateshead is transforming lives through movement, music and meaningful conversation with her growing community interest company, Pathways to Blossom.

Founded by Trudy Carruthers, the organisation supports people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and isolation through specially adapted “brain gymnastics” sessions designed to stimulate both sides of the brain while bringing people together for fun and friendship.

Using music from the 1940s right through to the 1980s, Trudy’s sessions combine seated exercise with rhythm, coordination and memory recall — helping participants stay mentally and physically active without even realising they are exercising.

“There’s a lot more people now being diagnosed younger with dementia, even in their 50s, so we use music from different eras that people connect with,” said Trudy. “People come along and they’re laughing, singing and enjoying themselves, but all the while they’re working both sides of the brain. It’s brilliant to watch.”

The sessions are based on the “Love to Move” programme developed by the British Gymnastics Foundation, although Trudy jokes many people initially expect “handstands and cartwheels”.

“It’s mainly seated exercise and it’s suitable for everyone,” she added. “I’ve got people aged 65 and people aged 95 attending. There’s no age limit and we never turn anyone away.”

Pathways to Blossom is now transitioning towards charitable status, something Trudy hopes will allow the organisation to expand its reach across the North East and support even more families.

“We want to open more doors, help more people and hopefully bring more people into the organisation so we can reach communities that really need this support,” she said.

Alongside the movement sessions, the CIO also champions brain tumour awareness and end-of-life care conversations causes deeply personal to Trudy following the loss of her mother two years ago.

Trudy says her mother was initially misdiagnosed despite having four brain tumours, an experience which inspired her to become an advocate for patients and families navigating complex healthcare systems.

“Because I had a nursing background, I knew what questions to ask and who to speak to,” she explained. “I pushed for medication that would make my mum more comfortable, and I used my voice to advocate for her. People should feel empowered to speak up more about healthcare and ask for what their loved ones need.”

She is also encouraging families to have open conversations about end-of-life wishes before it is too late.

“When someone passes away, you’re already grieving. The last thing you need is the stress of not knowing what they wanted,” she said. “We want to help make those difficult conversations a little easier.”

Through compassion, lived experience and a passion for helping others, Trudy hopes Pathways to Blossom will continue to grow into a vital source of support for people across the region.