Lawrence Lends an Ear to The People’s Kitchen

Volunteers at The People’s Kitchen are hoping music will soon fill the building once again after a local piano tuner stepped in to help revive an ageing instrument that had fallen silent.

The charity’s much-loved piano had become virtually unplayable, with missing keys and years of wear leaving it badly out of tune. But thanks to the generosity of experienced piano tuner Lawrence Heppell, the instrument is now getting a second chance.

Lawrence, from Cramlington has worked as a piano tuner for 45 years and comes from a family involved in the piano trade since 1911. He volunteered his time to assess the piano and help the charity explore options for restoring music to the space.

Speaking during his visit, Lawrence said:

“I’m ridiculously busy at the minute because it’s a dying art. There are fewer of us around, but the demand is actually going through the roof.

“I work on everything from old upright pianos in people’s homes to grand pianos for international classical performers. But when you hear about a place like The People’s Kitchen and the work they do, you want to help if you can.”

Over the years Lawrence has tuned pianos for jazz festivals, music societies and historic venues across the North East, including a remarkable 1880s piano at Cragside once owned by Lord Armstrong.

He explained that older pianos can often present unique challenges.

“The older ones give you more to think about. They challenge the mind. Newer pianos are generally more straightforward, but old instruments have character.”

During the visit, Lawrence also offered advice on a possible replacement piano after hearing about another instrument that may be available through a local school.

Maggie Pavlou, a Trustee at The People’s Kitchen said the piano, despite its condition, has brought comfort and enjoyment to many people over the years.

“We have a few Friends who are very good at playing the piano and it entertains everyone as the meals are served. Music brings people together and we are grateful for Lawrence’s advice and practical support.”

Lawrence added:

“This place does such a fantastic job for the community. If I can do something to help, then why not? It’s a great cause.”

Founded in 1985, The People’s Kitchen provides free hot meals, friendship and practical support to vulnerable people in Newcastle every day of the year. Run entirely by volunteers, the charity serves around 300 meals daily and relies on donations and community support to continue its work.