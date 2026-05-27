Half-Term Week Will be Wild at The Alnwick Garden

A Wild Week for kids this half term at The Alnwick Garden

This May half term, families are invited to enjoy a wild week of outdoor adventure, discovery and imaginative play at The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.

From 23rd to 31st May 2026, hands-on activities, interactive trails and exciting family entertainment will be taking place from 10am until 6pm, with something for children of all ages to enjoy.

At The Alnwick Garden, Wildlife Week with Reg the Hedge encourages young explorers to get closer to nature through a series of immersive activities. Families can join his Ranger Trail and help uncover the mystery of unusual animal tracks spotted throughout The Garden. Armed with a map, children can travel between locations collecting rubbings of the tracks they discover before matching them to the animals responsible.

Creative visitors can head to the Yurt for wildlife-inspired craft activities, while on the lawn, children can help build a giant Wildlife Bug Hotel by designing their own plant pot apartment.

Over at The Apiary, there is a hive of games and activities to get involved with. Visitors can observe The Garden’s newest resident – a colony of 40,000 Northumberland Dark Honey Bees – and can also spot the other wildlife via the nature cameras dotted throughout the site.

Over at Lilidorei, the Squiffle Squad crime-solving adventure continues with a packed programme of interactive activities designed to test bravery, skill and imagination. Families are challenged to crack clues, solve puzzles and uncover whodunit as they help the Squiffles tackle their toughest mystery yet.

Children can also make their own Secret Code Revealer in the Elf Craft Hut, train alongside the elves with fun sword-fighting lessons, and take part in safe axe, star-throwing and bow-and-arrow practice sessions. The Village Green will host games and challenges throughout each day, while regular story time sessions invite families to delve deeper into the magical world of Lilidorei.

Visit The Alnwick Garden website to see the latest price information, opening times and to book tickets in advance.