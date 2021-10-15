Business Energy Claims, which is based in South Tyneside, is responding to an increase in demand for its services with the creation of up to 50 new jobs.

Ahead of an anticipated period of sustained growth an initial 10 roles are available, to be followed by dozens more in the sales, business development and claims teams.

Business Energy Claims has a growing team of energy and legal experts helping businesses to recover hidden commissions and losses from the mis-selling of energy contracts.

Chief executive Callum Thompson said: “Our teams are working flat out assisting clients who have not been informed of the commissions earned from their contracts, and the extent of the hidden fees.

“More and more businesses and organisations are realising that they have been the victim of mis-sold energy contracts.

“As a proud North East based company, working across the country, I am delighted we are able to increase our workforce, offering talented local people the opportunity to join the fight against energy mis-selling. There is a great deal of satisfaction in holding energy brokers and suppliers to account and ensuring businesses, charities, schools, sports clubs and other organsiations are recompensed.”