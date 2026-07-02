Fairytale ending for North East school after community backs new library

Durham County councillor Cathy Hunt cuts the ribbon on Peases West Primary’s new library, with staff members Melissa Morton and Susan Knotts (aka Harry Scarecrow), and junior leaders Ada, Kurtis, Eve, and Ivy

A NEW chapter has begun for North East schoolchildren after their local community helped raise more than £7,000 towards a new library.

The new bespoke school library at Peases West Primary Academy, in Crook, was opened by local councillor Cathy Hunt, with assistance from the school’s junior leadership team.

Headteacher Melissa Morton said: “What’s so special about our new library is the way our school community has made it happen.

“For the last 18 months they’ve supported our fundraising through school fairs, fetes, and other events. The way everyone has got behind the project has been really inspiring.

“We know that one of the best ways to help children succeed as adults is by nurturing a lifelong love of reading at an early age.”

Cllr Hunt, who is also a parent governor of the Advance Learning Partnership school, added: “My grandson goes to Peases West, and it really is a great school.

“Before I was elected, I used to come in and listen to the children read, and it’s just lovely for them to have somewhere to read.

“It’s a pleasure to open their new library. I love how they’ve used the space. I’m really proud of the school and everything they’re doing.”

Eve, a Year 6 pupil and member of the junior leadership team, said: “There are a lot more books to choose from now we’ve got the library, and it’s nice having somewhere quiet to sit and read.

“It’s made a big difference.”

The project took around 18 months to complete, with more than £7,000 raised to renovate the space and stock the shelves with new books. The children will be allowed to read at school, or borrow books to take home.

Pupils visiting the library on its opening day were greeted by teaching assistant Susan Knotts, dressed as Harry O’Hay from Julia Donaldson’s book, The Scarecrow’s Wedding.

“Like Harry O’Hay, Mrs Knotts is – as the old joke goes – always outstanding in her field,” laughed Mrs Morton.

“She’s been leaving a trail of straw behind her all day, but I think the mess is worth it!”