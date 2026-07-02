Young County Durham push back the boundaries to play with the best

Everyone involved in the game between the Advance Learning Partnership schools and MCC

YOUNG cricketers from a North East education trust were bowled over after getting the chance to play alongside members of the UK’s premier cricket club.

To encourage more young players from state schools into cricket, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) – custodian of the Laws of Cricket – staged a series of T20 matches involving players from County Durham schools.

Recognising that many state schools struggle to field a full cricket team, Grant Sowerby, headteacher of Darlington’s Hummersknott Academy, instead drew from the well of sporting talent available across the Advance Learning Partnership (ALP) education trust.

He said: “The chance for our pupils to play with the MCC was an opportunity we weren’t prepared to let slip through out fingers.

“This has been a fantastic day, and I’m thrilled with the way our Trust has got behind the idea, and by working together we’ve been able to turn out a really talented team.

“I want to say a big thank you to my colleagues across ALP – especially Andy Peacock, from Whitworth Park Academy, who has recruited and organised our team.

“I also want to thank Bishop Auckland Cricket Club for allowing us to use their wonderful ground, and to the MCC for making this happen.”

The County Durham-based trust was able to select 11 talented young cricketers from across its schools to take part in the event at Bishop Auckland Cricket Club.

After facing MCC in the opening match, the teams were mixed for the remaining games, giving the pupils the opportunity to play alongside experienced MCC cricketers, and enjoy the game at a much higher standard than they are used to.

Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket at MCC, said: “We’re trying to give kids from state schools the chance to get into the game, and go on to play it and enjoy it so the game keeps thriving.

“Speaking to some of the head teachers at ALP, their schools might not have a cricket side, but they have some really talented players, so by pooling their resources we were able to put on this game.

“This partnership has been really well-received, and hopefully this is the first of many such events.”

Stephen Chapman, Director of Coaching at Bishop Auckland Cricket Club, added: “It’s fantastic to have MCC back at our ground. This is a really nice opportunity for young cricketers in our area, and we’re proud to host them.”