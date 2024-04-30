Fan’s Ink Gesture to Coast Festival

The organisers of Coast Festival have literally made their mark on one of their loyal supporters as they discovered that the super fan has had a tattoo made to celebrate his passion for the event.

Coast Festival 2024, scheduled for June 21-23, boasts an impressive line-up with headliners such as Professor Green, The Selecter, and Badly Drawn Boy. The festival will feature not only renowned artists but also numerous local and grassroots bands, creating a diverse musical experience for attendees. From rock to reggae, folk to funk, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

One fan and musician, Kieron Smith from Blyth, has captured the spirit of Coast Festival through a remarkable display of dedication. Kieran, a self-proclaimed superfan, has immortalised his love for the festival by getting one of its iconic cartoon characters tattooed onto his leg.

Speaking about his decision, Kieron said, “I’ve got a lot of tattoos and I thought, well, there’s only one way to show my appreciation, and that’s to get a festival tattoo. So, I chose one of the characters from the marketing campaigns, Surfie, and had her lovingly etched onto my leg. It’s a way to mark the involvement I’ve had with the festival and the recognition it has brought me as an artist myself.”

Organiser John Milton Peacock was thrilled by Kieron’s dedication to Coast Festival, stating, “We are absolutely delighted by his unwavering support. His decision to commemorate the festival with a tattoo is a testament to the deep connection our fans have with the event. It’s fans like Kieron who make Coast Festival truly special.”

Kieron will be playing an acoustic set on the Tyne Idols bus on the Sunday, the same day as his hero Badly Drawn Boy headlines. “I’ll have to make sure our two sets are at different times as I don’t want to miss his performance. I may even get a tattoo to commemorate his gig, but I hope its not badly drawn,” he said.

Tickets for Coast Festival are available on skiddle.com, priced at £25 per day or £55 for a three-day pass.

Photo: Kieron front with organiser John Milton Peacock (Highlights PR)