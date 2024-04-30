Logic-i supports Sophie’s ambitions for cheerleading ‘world cup’ success

Stephen Priestley with Sophie Chisholm of Cheer Starz which is competing in the cheerleading ‘world cup’ in the United States

Construction consultancy Logic-i is supporting cheerleader Sophie Chisholm as she jets off to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to take part in the world cheerleading championships.

The 13-year-old from Yarm is part of the 16-strong Cheer Starz team which is competing against under-18 teams from across the globe.

The athletes from Cheer Starz Academy, based in Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough, secured a place at the prestigious Summit World Championships after taking part in their inaugural international competition held in Paris last November.

They travel to the United States this month, with the top five scoring teams in each division automatically progressing to the final round.

Sophie, who attends Conyers School in Yarm, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity not just for myself and Cheer Starz but for the sport on Teesside and throughout the UK. It’s one of the country’s fastest growing activities, because it promotes health, fitness, coordination and confidence – and it’s also fun!

“We’ve been hitting our routines and have been working hard on our conditioning in every training session to build our stamina. I’m really looking forward to it and hope we can finish in the top five!

“I’d like to say a big thanks to Logic-I for their sponsorship, which has been a big help with my fees and uniform costs.”

Stephen Priestley, a director of Yarm-headquartered Logic-i, said: “We are proud to support Sophie and her dream of competing at the highest level of the sport in what is effectively the cheerleading world cup.

“As the business grows, we are keen to give something back to the local community. We already sponsor Elementis FC under-10s , and are supporting this year’s Yarm fun run, as well as hosting our annual golf day which bring together local businesses and the community.”

Pauline Cofinas, founder and director of Cheer Starz Academy added: “Competing on the global stage not only highlights the talent and dedication of our athletes but provides an invaluable learning experiences and personal growth.

“Competing at international level fosters cultural understanding, builds resilience and nurtures leadership skills, all of which are integral to our students’ holistic development.”