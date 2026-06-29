‘Fantastic Four’ Family Break Four Nights in One Of England’s Most Dramatic Counties

Northumberland’s Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort has launched a new Book Direct Exclusive four-night family package rooted in one of England’s most exhilarating regions.

According to VisitBritain, 77% of UK adults are planning a domestic trip in the next 12 months, and with families among the most likely group to prioritise a holiday, Northumberland is perfectly placed to answer the call.*

Northumberland welcomed almost 10.5 million visitors last year* and it’s easy to see why. The castle-crowned beaches of Bamburgh and the quieter sands of Embleton and Beadnell; the tidal magic of Holy Island; Alnwick Castle (filming location for the early Harry Potter films) and its extraordinary neighbouring garden; the 73-mile sweep of Hadrian’s Wall, and Kielder Forest, which forms part of one of Europe’s largest Dark Sky Parks.

Set within 1,000 acres of moorland and forest on the edge of the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort provides an ideal base for families ready to explore and make memories in this beautiful region.

The Fantastic Four Family Break is designed to let families do the region justice, with every detail taken care of from arrival to departure. A special four nights’ accommodation, here’s what’s included:

Day 1: Arrive and settle in with a bottle of wine waiting in your room. Spend the evening over dinner (a £35 allowance per adult) with children up to 12 dining completely for free!

Day 2: After breakfast, head out to explore the sights. Return to Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort for a cream tea, with a specially adapted treat for little ones, before dinner in the restaurant.

Day 3: Breakfast, including all you can eat waffles and pancakes for the kids, then back out into Northumberland, this time with a packed picnic lunch to enjoy on your travels. A welcome drink awaits on your return, before another evening dining.

Day 4: You’re invited for a slower day. Enjoy the resort’s facilities at your own pace before lunch at Hadrian’s Brasserie. After either a relaxing day or an action-packed afternoon, there’s dinner at the restaurant.

Day 5: A hearty family breakfast, fully recharged, full, and with plenty of memories together for taking home.

With Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort as a comfortable base, the Fantastic Four Family Break offers a great way to experience the region. Families can spend their days, safe in the knowledge that dinner, downtime and a warm welcome are waiting back at the hotel each evening. For a full suggested itinerary, visit: https://www.slaleyhallhotel.com/family-friendly/

Pricing is date dependent, and the package prices start from £750 for a Classic Room (two adults and one child) and £850 for a Classic Family Room (two adults and two children) during special offer weeks commencing Monday 6 July and Monday 13 July.

Outside of these dates, the package is priced from £869 for a Classic Room and £999 for a Classic Family Room, based on the same occupancy.

The limited-time-only package is available for stays between Wednesday 1 July and Saturday 31 October 2026.

The offer has just launched and will be live to book direct on their website until 30 September 2026. For reservations, visit slaley-hall.co.uk. This is a book direct offer only and won’t be available anywhere else.