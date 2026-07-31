Yarm Primary School pupils building ideas about property careers at local Banks Homes residential development

Banks Homes site manager Steve Graham showing the Yarm Primary School pupils around The Cornfields

Dozens of Yarm Primary School pupils have been finding out more about some of the property industry careers they might one day go into during a special visit to a new residential development in their village.

Housebuilder Banks Homes welcomed more than 40 Year Six pupils to its Cornfields site, which sits off Green Lane on the southern edge of Yarm, for a behind-the-scenes look at how a new community comes to life.

Hosted by site manager Steve Graham and community relations manager Kate Culverhouse, the children learned about each stage of the construction process, from the laying of the properties’ foundations through to the finishing touches being applied to each completed new home.

The visit ended with a tour of The Cornfields’ show homes to give the pupils the chance to see the finished product, with Banks Homes creating a set of fact sheets to help the children with their learning back in the classroom and giving each child a special Banks Group 50th anniversary goody bag.

The County Durham-headquartered developer is building up to 109 high quality family homes at The Cornfields, which is its first project in the Tees Valley and the first to feature show homes based on designs from the company’s bespoke range of new homes, with a total of 11 different property designs available across the development.

Each of the three-to-five-bedroom properties is being fitted with smart heating systems, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle car charging points, with the four and five-bedroom homes come with ground floor underfloor heating as standard.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “A project like The Cornfields naturally creates a lot of community interest and we invited the Yarm Primary School pupils to the site to help them find out more about everything that goes into building our high-quality homes.

“The pupils were really enthusiastic and engaged right through their visit and asked us so many thoughtful and insightful questions.

“We hope they all enjoyed their visit as much as we enjoyed hosting them and that it might one day inspire some of them to build their own careers in the property industry.”

Part of the County Durham-headquartered Banks Group, Banks Homes is building a growing portfolio of high-quality residential sites across North East England and Yorkshire, with development also under way at sites in West Rainton, Wynyard and Hambleton in North Yorkshire.

New homes are now available at The Cornfields from £309,950. For further information, please call 0191 378 6205 or visit https://www.bankshomes.co.uk/developments/the-cornfields/