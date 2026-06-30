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Village water network upgrades complete

ByNWater

Jun 30, 2026
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A £4.6m project to boost water supplies for residents in part of County Durham has been completed.

Northumbrian Water has upgraded the water network at Westerton, near Bishop Auckland, providing benefits to customers in the village and in Coundon and, subject to final commissioning works, further afield, in Ferryhill and Kirk Merrington.

A new water main, 850 metres long, has been constructed, running uphill from the A688 to Westerton village, along with connections to pipes that serve the surrounding towns and villages.

A new pumping station has also been installed, to enhance and protect supply to the customers served by the pipe, and providing improved water pressure.

The work has enabled an old, treated water storage reservoir in the village to be taken out of service.

Northumbrian Water’s partner, Esh-Stantec, carried out the work.

Victoria Jobling, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This investment adds protection to customers’ supplies in Westerton village and beyond. The geography in the area has historically caused problems with water pressure, but the new pumping station and the other network upgrades tackle that and provide a real boost for customers.

“We know the presence of our team, for a sustained period of time in such a small community, is impactful and we have worked hard to minimise the disruption, so we’re grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers in Westerton. The final commissioning works should have no impact on the village, with only small teams working at points around the community.”

By NWater

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