Appearing on the Netherlands’ coat of arms and the KNVB crest, the lion’s characteristics of pride, strength and courage are celebrated in an innovative new home design that includes an exclusive knit depicting the face of a brave and fearless lion. The tonal orange color palette means the outline of the lion makes a firm but tasteful impression. The lion occupies the front of the jersey, helping both the men and women’s KNVB teams make a statement of intent.