  • Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

Ferguson Promoted To Director Role At RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

ByJulianFPR

Oct 6, 2023
Chris Ferguson of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has strengthened its senior leadership team with the promotion of Chris Ferguson to director.

Chris heads up the Gosforth-based firm’s specialist recovery and insolvency division, which works with businesses and individuals experiencing financial difficulties to find appropriate solutions to address their issues.

Prior to joining RMT in 2019, he spent almost two decades working in senior roles for some of the UK’s biggest professional services firms, predominantly on corporate restructuring engagements.

As well as managing RMT’s formal insolvency appointments, he has extensive corporate advisory experience, including cash flow management, strategic option reviews, debt funding strategies for distressed businesses and exit management for lenders and stakeholders.

Chris is a licensed insolvency practitioner, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the North East chair of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3.

Through his R3 role, he leads regional campaigns which highlight the benefits for both businesses and individuals with financial concerns of proactively seeking qualified advice from North East insolvency and restructuring professionals.

Chris Ferguson says: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to formally join the Board at RMT.  To be able to directly contribute to the strategic growth of RMT is an exciting one and there’s a huge amount of potential within the business for us to realise over the next few years.”

“RMT is synonymous with providing quality advice and service to clients across all parts of our business.  I’m especially proud of the role the recovery and insolvency team plays in the firm’s success, with the advice, guidance and practical support we provide being especially important in the challenging economic conditions that we’ve all experienced in the last few years.

Mike Pott, managing director at RMT, adds: “Chris is a highly professional, respected and effective practitioner who has had a hugely positive impact on the success of our insolvency team and the firm as a whole.

“His skills, experience and expertise make him an extremely valuable addition to our senior leadership team and he thoroughly deserves this recognition.”

RMT provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its corporate finance, accountancy, specialist tax, medical & healthcare, and recovery & insolvency teams, and works with firms of all sizes both within and outside the North East.

