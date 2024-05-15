Festivals Galore: An Exciting Year Ahead for Newcastle in 2024

Newcastle, a vibrant city in the North East of England, is renowned for its lively cultural scene, historic landmarks, and warm hospitality. As we look ahead to 2024, Newcastle’s calendar is brimming with a diverse array of festivals that promise to celebrate the city’s rich heritage, artistic endeavors, and community spirit. From music and arts to food and literature, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into the upcoming festivals that are set to enliven Newcastle this year.

Newcastle International Film Festival

Date: April 4-7, 2024

Location: Various venues across Newcastle

The Newcastle International Film Festival is a prestigious event that showcases an eclectic mix of films from around the world. This festival brings together filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles for a celebration of cinema, featuring screenings, workshops, and panel discussions. Venues across the city, including the iconic Tyneside Cinema, will host a variety of films, from thought-provoking documentaries to gripping dramas and innovative indie films. The festival also offers opportunities for emerging filmmakers to present their work and network with industry professionals.

Newcastle Science Festival

Date: March 9-17, 2024

Location: Life Science Centre and various locations

Newcastle Science Festival is a fascinating event that aims to engage and inspire people of all ages with the wonders of science. The festival features a packed program of interactive exhibits, hands-on workshops, engaging talks, and exciting demonstrations. Held at the Life Science Centre and other venues across the city, the festival covers a wide range of scientific disciplines, from astronomy and robotics to environmental science and health. It’s an excellent opportunity for families, students, and science enthusiasts to explore, learn, and have fun.

Newcastle Pride

Date: July 20-21, 2024

Location: Town Moor and Newcastle city center

Newcastle Pride is one of the biggest and most colorful events in the city’s calendar. Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, Newcastle Pride features a vibrant parade through the city center, followed by a festival on the Town Moor. The event includes live music, performances, and a variety of stalls and activities. It’s a fantastic celebration of diversity and inclusion, with a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. Newcastle Pride also includes educational events and workshops aimed at promoting equality and understanding.

Newcastle International Arts Festival

Date: August 8-18, 2024

Location: Various venues across Newcastle

The Newcastle International Arts Festival is a ten-day celebration of the arts, featuring a diverse program of performances, exhibitions, and workshops. The festival includes theater, dance, music, visual arts, and literature, showcasing both local and international talent. Venues across the city, from theaters and galleries to outdoor spaces, will host a wide range of events, offering something for everyone to enjoy. The festival aims to inspire and engage audiences with the creativity and diversity of the arts.

Newcastle Food and Drink Festival

Date: June 14-16, 2024

Location: Exhibition Park

Newcastle Food and Drink Festival is a must-visit for food lovers. Held in the beautiful Exhibition Park, this festival celebrates the best of local and international cuisine. Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of food and drink stalls, cooking demonstrations by top chefs, and interactive workshops. The festival also features live music and entertainment, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. It’s a fantastic opportunity to sample delicious food and drink, learn new culinary skills, and enjoy a fun day out with family and friends.

Newcastle Jazz Festival

Date: May 10-12, 2024

Location: Various venues across Newcastle

Newcastle Jazz Festival is a celebration of jazz music, bringing together talented musicians from around the world. The festival features performances in various venues across the city, from intimate jazz clubs to grand concert halls. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of jazz styles, from traditional and swing to contemporary and fusion. The festival also includes workshops and masterclasses for aspiring musicians, as well as opportunities to meet and interact with the artists. It’s a must-attend event for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Newcastle Book Festival

Date: October 4-13, 2024

Location: Various venues across Newcastle

Newcastle Book Festival is a literary event that brings together authors, poets, and literary figures for a series of readings, discussions, and workshops. The festival’s program includes events for all ages, from children’s storytelling sessions to thought-provoking debates on contemporary issues. Visitors can meet their favorite authors, discover new books, and participate in writing workshops. The festival takes place in various venues across the city, including libraries, bookshops, and cultural centers, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Newcastle Comedy Festival

Date: September 13-22, 2024

Location: Various venues across Newcastle

Newcastle Comedy Festival is a laughter-filled event that showcases the best in stand-up comedy, sketch shows, and improv. The festival features performances by well-known comedians as well as emerging talent, offering a diverse and entertaining lineup. Venues across the city, from intimate comedy clubs to large theaters, will host a variety of shows, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The festival also includes comedy workshops and competitions, providing opportunities for aspiring comedians to hone their skills and make people laugh.

Newcastle Beer and Cider Festival

Date: April 24-27, 2024

Location: Northumbria University Students’ Union

The Newcastle Beer and Cider Festival is a popular event that celebrates the best of real ale and cider. Organized by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), the festival features a wide selection of beers and ciders from local and national breweries. Visitors can sample different brews, meet the brewers, and enjoy live music and entertainment. The festival also includes food stalls offering tasty snacks to complement the drinks. It’s a fantastic event for beer and cider enthusiasts to discover new favorites and enjoy a fun, social atmosphere.

Newcastle Mela

Date: August 25-26, 2024

Location: Exhibition Park

Newcastle Mela is a vibrant celebration of South Asian culture, held annually in Exhibition Park. The festival features a colorful program of music, dance, food, and cultural activities. Visitors can enjoy performances by local and international artists, explore the food stalls offering delicious South Asian cuisine, and participate in workshops and activities. The Mela also includes a bustling market with stalls selling clothes, jewelry, and crafts. It’s a wonderful event that brings the community together and celebrates cultural diversity.

Newcastle Winter Festival

Date: November 22, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Location: Various locations across Newcastle

Newcastle Winter Festival is a magical event that transforms the city into a winter wonderland. The festival includes a variety of festive activities and attractions, such as the Christmas market, ice skating rink, and Santa’s Grotto. Visitors can enjoy live performances, festive food and drink, and stunning light displays. The festival also features special events, such as the New Year’s Eve fireworks and the traditional Christmas pantomime. It’s a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the festive season with family and friends.

Newcastle Film and Comic Con

Date: October 19-20, 2024

Location: Utilita Arena

Newcastle Film and Comic Con is a must-attend event for fans of movies, TV shows, comics, and pop culture. The convention features celebrity guests, panel discussions, cosplay competitions, and a wide range of merchandise stalls. Visitors can meet their favorite stars, get autographs, and take part in photo opportunities. The event also includes workshops and activities, making it a fun and interactive experience for all ages. It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans to celebrate their passions and connect with like-minded individuals.

Evolution Emerging Festival

Date: June 1, 2024

Location: Ouseburn Valley

Evolution Emerging Festival is a showcase of the best emerging musical talent in the North East. Held in the vibrant Ouseburn Valley, the festival features performances by up-and-coming bands and artists across multiple venues. The event offers a platform for new talent to be discovered and celebrated, with a diverse lineup of music genres. Visitors can enjoy a day of live music, explore the unique venues in Ouseburn, and discover their new favorite bands. It’s a great way to support local music and experience the thriving music scene in Newcastle.

Newcastle Vegan Festival

Date: July 14, 2024

Location: The Assembly Rooms

Newcastle Vegan Festival is a celebration of veganism and plant-based living. The festival features a variety of stalls offering vegan food, drinks, and products, as well as talks and workshops on veganism and sustainability. Visitors can sample delicious vegan cuisine, learn about the benefits of a plant-based diet, and discover new vegan products. The festival also includes live music and entertainment, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. It’s a fantastic event for vegans and anyone interested in exploring a vegan lifestyle.

Newcastle Chocolate Festival

Date: April 13-14, 2024

Location: Newcastle Civic Centre

Newcastle Chocolate Festival is a dream event for chocolate lovers. Held at the Newcastle Civic Centre, the festival features a wide range of chocolate products from local and national chocolatiers. Visitors can sample and purchase chocolates, attend chocolate-making workshops, and watch demonstrations by expert chocolatiers. The festival also includes activities for children, making it a fun day out for the whole family. It’s a perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious treats and learn more about the art of chocolate making.

Newcastle Green Festival

Date: June 8-9, 2024

Location: Leazes Park

Newcastle Green Festival is a community-led event that promotes environmental awareness and sustainable living. Held in Leazes Park, the festival features a variety of eco-friendly stalls, workshops, and activities. Visitors can learn about renewable energy, organic gardening, recycling, and more. The festival also includes live music, entertainment, and food stalls offering sustainable and ethical options. It’s a great way to learn about environmental issues, support local initiatives, and enjoy a fun and educational day out.

Summary

Newcastle’s festival calendar for 2024 is packed with a diverse array of events that celebrate the city’s rich cultural heritage, artistic talent, and community spirit. Whether you’re a film buff, a science enthusiast, a food lover, or simply looking for family-friendly fun, there’s a festival in Newcastle that’s sure to delight. Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in the festive spirit of this dynamic and welcoming city.