Fiat has completed the electrification of its line-up with the launch of the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid

Fiat takes another important step towards sustainable mobility for all

500X Hybr id and Tipo Hybrid reduced fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by up to 11 per cent lower*, contributing to lower total cost of ownership

500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid receive 48-Volt technology

Both models also receive improved safety systems thanks to full ADAS specifications

Orders this month with models due to arrive in spring, priced from £27,585 for 500X Hybrid and £27,595 for Tipo Hybrid

Today, Fiat announced the arrival of the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, completing the electrification of its line-up. The brand’s electrification journey began with the 500 Hybrid and Panda Hybrid, and continued with the fully-electric New 500. Now comes the launch of the new 500X and Tipo, with a new 48-Volt Hybrid engine. Fiat now offers at least one low-emissions version for each model and takes a further step along the path of energy transition and sustainable mobility.

In the words of Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis CMO: “The FIAT journey toward electrification continues. With the launch of the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, equipped with new 48-Volt Hybrid technology, the FIAT range is now fully electrified. We can now provide all our customers with a sustainable mobility solution, whatever their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost. I am extremely proud of this for its consistency with our vision: ‘It’s only green when it’s green for all.’ And there’s more. Our journey toward sustainable mobility for all continues, with the aim – as I have previously announced – to launch a new vehicle every year, starting as soon as in 2023. Each model will have an electric motor, to achieve a fully electric line-up from 2027”.

With the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, Fiat has provided a user-friendly technological solution, incorporating smart innovation into an accessible package. They are both another major step in the brand’s journey to meet rising demand for this technology in their segment (+30% in the last year). The partnership with (RED) also continues as 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid are launched in the (RED) Special Series trim level.

All versions of the 500X and Tipo equipped with the hybrid engine also include the logo identifying them as a ‘Hybrid’ on the tailgate, made up of two leaves with dew drops in blue – a more vibrant shade than used on the 500 and Panda, to denote the technological evolution of the engine.

New 48-Volt Hybrid

The new engine fitted to the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid is not only more affordable thanks to its low running costs but is also more technologically advanced. However, in the name of Fiat’s ‘Tech It Easy’ slogan, this innovation requires no complicated instruction booklets to be used to its full potential. ‘We Plug, You Play’ – the claim launched by the Fiat brand at Stellantis Software Day – now finds a practical application in an engine made to be there for customers in their everyday lives, meeting their mobility needs without unnecessary complications.

The secret of the performance of the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid lies in the synergy between the new-generation FireFly engine, a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol turbo that can deliver up to 130hp with torque of 240Nm, and the 48-Volt, 15kW e-motor, controlled by the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Courtesy of advanced hybrid technology, the power of the FireFly is supported by a BSG electric motor with silent, 100 per cent electric startup, and by the e-motor that improves the vehicle’s efficiency and dynamics. The car can therefore travel with the internal combustion engine turned off.

Consumption & Emissions*

This is the first Fiat Hybrid that uses the electric motor by completely disconnecting the petrol engine, which can remain idle for up to 47 per cent of the time according to the total WLTP cycle. In the urban cycle alone, the percentage rises to 62 per cent. The benefits of the new 48-volt 1.5 T4 Hybrid engine are even greater than the previous 1.3 T4 (500X): in the new version, the CO 2 emissions – are up to 11 per cent lower (WLTP cycle). Performance is never sacrificed, and the car is very comfortable to drive, courtesy of the practically imperceptible shifts between the electric motor and the combustion engine.

Performance

With acceleration to 62mph in 9.3 seconds (Tipo) and 9.4 seconds (500X) there is practically instantaneous torque delivery from the e-motor. The performance of the combustion engine is therefore quickly supported when restarting and performance is optimised, mitigating the turbo lag effect and ensuring ready responsiveness to pressure on the accelerator pedal. Similarly, if starting up in pure electric mode, the combustion engine is ignited to assist in the demand for power.

Last but not least, the e-motor acts to shift the operating point of the combustion engine, ensuring that it can reach maximum efficiency even in a cold vehicle. This function speeds up the catalyser warmup transition, with further benefits in terms of fuel consumption and emissions.

Driving electric

The hybrid power supply has multiple advantages in both new models, not least in startup in 100 per cent electric mode: smooth, silent and no fuel wasted. Likewise, the car can continue to be driven in full-electric mode, compatible with power demand and the battery charge level (e-launch). Electric-only power supply can also be used for the e-creeping function, to make a series of short movements forward with no pressure on the accelerator, for example in a traffic jam (e-queueing). The car can also be parked in 100 per cent electric mode, either in first gear or in reverse (e-parking). In addition, the hybrid power supply is designed to recover energy during both braking and deceleration.

The advantages of this technology are immediate: lower emissions, less noise pollution, more comfort and fun – courtesy of the fluidity of the automatic transmission and the responsiveness of the power supply, and lower fuel consumption.

Fiat 500X Hybrid, the Italian crossover

The 500X Hybrid is the ideal addition to the line-up of a model that, since its launch in 2014, has recently exceeded 750,000 registrations: a global success, given that the 500X is sold in all major markets around the world.

Available as a soft top and offers the option of a (RED) edition, the Hybrid version of the 500X now introduces the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The exterior look has also been refreshed with the launch of the Model Year 2022: the front takes on the new ‘500’ logo, while the rear includes dynamic ‘FIAT’ lettering. Two design cues that make the 500X even more contemporary and a nod to the look and feel of the New 500.

Available in Club, Cross and Sport trim levels and two body variants (Hatchback and Dolcevita with soft top), the 500X line-up also includes the 1.0 120hp manual transmission unit. Together with the new Hybrid version, it makes up an offer that can meet customers’ every need for mobility.

Fiat Tipo Hybrid

Tipo Hybrid fits into the line-up of a model that has sold over one million units since launch, making it the epitome of the ‘family mover’. It is available in three trim levels (Tipo, City Life, and Cross), all in the hatchback body variant. As well as the Hybrid version, Tipo is also available with a 100hp 1.0 T3 petrol engine. In addition to the Tipo Cross 1.0 100hp specification, the Tipo Cross Hybrid receives as standard heated front seats, keyless entry and go, and blind spot assist.

Drive safely with ADAS

The 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid also lead their respective segments for their optional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), to make them easier to drive and prevent potential hazards.

The main safety specifications on offer include:

Attention Assist – a new addition to the 500X Hybrid although previously seen in the New Tipo in 2020, to detect early signs of driver fatigue in the vehicle’s sideways movements. It also sends an acoustic and visual warning to the instrument panel and recommends the driver take a break;

Autonomous Emergency Brake – brakes automatically to avoid or reduce a collision with a vehicle in front, even if the driver takes no action. Before it is fully triggered, the system sends an acoustic and visual signal to the instrument panel, then slightly brakes as a warning;

Traffic Sign Recognition – to identify the maximum speed permitted on the road the car is driven on;

Intelligent Speed Assist – recommends the driver observe the speed limit;

Lane Control – to keep the car in lane, provided its markings can be correctly detected;

Adaptive High Beam – to ensure improved visibility when driving at night, by automatically turning on the high beams when the opposite carriageway is empty;

Blind Spot Assist – uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor blind spots and warn of any obstacles with a triangular warning light on the wing mirror.

To contribute to making life on board even more practical and straightforward, Keyless Entry/Go and rear camera are also available.

Orders for the Fiat 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid – produced at the Melfi plant in Italy and at Tofas, Turkey, respectively – will open this month and will be available in dealerships this spring.