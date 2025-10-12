Final call for entries for eBay’s Van Conversion of the Year Awards and chance to win £10,000

Just over two weeks left for people to enter eBay’s Van Conversion of the Year Awards

Josie Rose, a 2024 category winner with her cozy conversion, has officially joined this year’s lineup of judges, alongside TV architect, George Clarke

Cash prize of £10,000 is on the table for the overall winner, while winners of individual categories will be rewarded with £250 worth of eBay coupons

Entries close on Sunday 26 th October, with eBay championing the most creative van conversions

For more information, or to enter a project van, visit: https://pages.ebay.co.uk/van-conversion-awards/

London, 8 October 2025 – With a little over two weeks left, eBay is calling for final entries to the Van Conversion of the Year Awards. First introduced in 2023, the awards celebrate the most imaginative and best executed van builds in the UK.

This year will see one van converter awarded £10,000 to the overall winner, with runner up category winners being gifted £250 of eBay vouchers. Entrants have until the 26th October to submit images and videos of their four-wheeled conversion to eBay for judging.

The ‘Most Creative’ category winner from 2024 – Josie Rose – joins the judging panel following her entry last year. Josie impressed judges following the three-year renovation of a Mercedes Vario minibus into a quaint and cosy home on wheels. Last year’s judges were particularly impressed by the beautiful interior design, complete with bohemian touches, comfortable furnishings, and decor that reflects her personality.

Josie joins the expert judging panel comprised of architect and TV-presenter, George Clarke; UK Director of Commercial Operations for eBay parts and accessories, Abir Tewari; and The Van Conversion Expert, founder of Whitebox Vans and Wildbox Adventure Vehicles, Mark Cropley.

Josie Rose, 2024’s ‘Most Creative’ award winner, said: “Having spent so much time and energy with my own DIY van conversion, I know what a labour of love these builds can be. I’m really looking forward to seeing this year’s entries, whether they come from fellow vanlifers whose dedication I admire or from tradespeople with their flawless finishing touches. I’m sure it’ll be a delightful display of cleverness and creativity!”

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “At eBay, we love to champion those who use our huge range of parts and accessories to build and create the vehicles of their dreams. Over the previous years, we’ve seen some impressive creations that truly epitomise the DIY spirit of our customers and everything eBay stands for.”

eBay, the UK’s number one online marketplace for vehicle parts and accessories, is in search of the best DIY conversions. From unique camper renovation to vans used by traditional trades, all van converters are welcome to enter.

Entries are set to close at 23.59 Sunday 26 October, with the winners to be announced in November.

For more information about the awards, or to enter, visit : https://pages.ebay.co.uk/van-conversion-awards/