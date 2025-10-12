From Gleneagles to South Africa: BMW UK & Ireland Golf Cup 2025 winners head to World Final

Three players win their space on the BMW UK and Ireland team during the national final held at the iconic Gleneagles golf course.

Winning trio beat 221 fellow amateurs to secure places in World Final.

BMW Golf Cup is the largest international tournament for amateur golfers in the world, with over 100,000 taking part annually.

World Final to take place at Fancourt, South Africa in March 2026.

Kealan Murray, Shaun Smith and Katrina Vickery have successfully competed their way to represent BMW UK and Ireland at the BMW Golf Cup World Final in March 2026.

Competing alongside 33 other amateur golfers at the BMW UK & Ireland National Final held at Gleneagles on 29 – 30 September, the winning trio won their way to the final playing the legendary PGA Centenary Course.

The BMW Golf Cup is the largest international tournament series for amateur golfers, with over 100,000 participants who tee off globally. National competitions are held in nearly 40 countries worldwide, before the national winners’ head to the World Final – a once-in-a-lifetime experience which will be held at Fancourt, South Africa. A true golfers paradise, Fancourt boasts three championship courses and is nestled in the heart of South Africa’s Garden Route.

224 amateur golfers from across the UK were invited to take part in four regional rounds, taking place across June to September, with the tournament divided into three categories: Men’s A (handicaps up to 12.4), Men’s B (handicaps 12.5 – 28.4) and Women’s (handicaps up to 28.4). The regional rounds took place at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, The Duke’s at St Andrews in Fife, Carton House in Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Hankley Common in Farnham.

The 36 winners from these regional tournaments went through to the National Final, held this week at Gleneagles, where Kealan Murray, Shaun Smith and Katrina Vickery triumphed in their categories and will now compete together as Team UK at the World Final in March 2026.

Starting in 1982 the BMW Golf Cup first took place in the UK, with the final hosted at the famous Belfry golf course. 30 years later, the final has been hosted at a selection of the best courses in the world, including Cabo del Sol, Mexico, the Sentosa Gold Club, Singapore and the Jockey Club, Argentina.

To learn more about the BMW Golf Cup, please click here or visit BMW-Golfsport.com.