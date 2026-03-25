Final Four Homes Remain as Teesside Development Nears Completion

A Teesside housing development is entering its final chapter, with just four homes left as construction work draws to a close.

Beckside Manor, a development by leading housebuilder Miller Homes in Ingleby Barwick, has delivered new 208 homes and is now entering its final stage, with a limited number of three and four bedroom properties remaining.

“Sales have been superb at this site as buyers love its peaceful location and proximity to local facilities, as well as great access to the major road network,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “When the development has finished, we will have helped over 200 new homeowners find a brand-new home.”

Currently a range of offers are available to support those looking to secure a home at this popular development. These include Part Exchange or Assisted Move for those who currently have a home to sell, or up to 5% deposit paid. Additionally, there is the option to pre-reserve your chosen plot and house type online and simply visit the development within 72 hours to pay the required deposit.

Donna concluded; “Buying a brand new Miller home brings lots of other added benefits too such as energy efficiency, low maintenance and the joy of having a blank canvas to turn your new house into your perfect home.”

Current availability starts from £225,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home to £310,000 for a four-bedroom detached.

The development is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. It is located at Welwyn Road, Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on Tees, TS17 0FA.

Further information about all remaining homes and offers can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/ingleby-barwick.aspx