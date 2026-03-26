New chapter for Willow Burn’s bereavement services

A Consett based house builder, is supporting the creation of a heartwarming new children’s book at Willow Burn Hospice in Lanchester, County Durham.

Money raised from the Dysart Group’s last year’s annual inter-company golf day, has enabled Amethyst Homes – supported by 12 other businesses, including Dysart and Absolute Civil Engineering – to contribute to a unique new storytelling project designed to help children navigate the difficult journey of bereavement.

Featuring Will O’Burn, the hospice’s rabbit mascot, the upcoming illustrated picture book is a collaboration between author Victoria Downes and illustrator Helen Turner. Their work aims to help families to feel supported during difficult times by giving children a safe, nurturing way to explore grief and remembrance through storytelling.

To date, Amethyst Homes and the Dysart Group have raised over £5,000 for the hospice through a series of dedicated activities, including the gruelling 180-mile “Coast to Castle” cycle from Tynemouth to Edinburgh and regular annual charity golf days. The company also championed a mortgage matching initiative with the Mortgage Advice Bureau, which saw donations to Willow Burn Hospice made for every mortgage arranged.

Rachel Quince – Deputy Chief Executive & Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Willow Burn Hospice said: “We are thrilled that with help from some very special supporters including Amethyst Homes, that we can bring this story and fantastic resource to fruition.

“Storytelling and characters like Will O’Burn can help young people navigate loss by opening the door to meaningful conversations without pressure, fear or overwhelm.”

Richard Bass, Managing Director at Amethyst Homes added: “As a local business, we are keen to support vital charities in our area. Willow Burn is central to the community, and we are pleased our fundraising is helping young people navigate the complex emotions of grief”.

The book ‘Will O’Burn and the Friends Who Remember’ will be available from June 2026. The book has been funded by Amethyst Homes, Conside Masonic Lodge, Durham Freemasons Rotary Club of Consett, Wolsingham School and Willow Burn Hospice.

*Photo caption: (L-R) Richard Bass, Managing Director at Amethyst Homes, Willow Burn Hospice mascot Will and Paula Spoor, Sales Manager at Amethyst Homes.