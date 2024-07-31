First Electric MINI John Cooper Works to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024, ahead of World Premiere

New MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype to take on iconic Goodwood hillclimb, then on display in First Glance Paddock

Full next-generation MINI family on display

MINI Mixed Reality experience for visitors to enjoy next level innovation

MINI Cooper Electric on display in Electric Avenue

Goodwood Festival of Speed to take place 11 – 14th July 2024.

MINI will present an entirely refreshed line up at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the first electric MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype making its dynamic premiere tackling the iconic hillclimb.

Marking a significant milestone as the first-ever electric MINI John Cooper Works, the model features an advanced electric powertrain with innovative design, while embodying MINI’s commitment to innovation and electromobility.

Due to celebrate its world premiere later this year, the MINI John Cooper Works E represents a bold move in MINI’s evolution, combining the brand’s rich heritage with cutting-edge technology. The future John Cooper Works lineup will include both petrol and all-electric models, with fans able to see these models on display in the First Glance paddock for the duration of the festival.

Attendees to the show will find a host of new models on display, including the MINI Countryman, MINI Aceman, and MINI Cooper in both three-door and newly announced five-door variants. The MINI Cooper Electric can also be found on display in Electric Avenue.

Visitors to Goodwood can also visit the MINI Mixed Reality experience, where the virtual and real worlds are merged. Drivers will have the chance to immerse themselves in a unique 10-minute journey through the MINI universe, all while behind the wheel of a MINI Cooper Electric or a MINI Aceman – thanks to power of virtual reality. Visitors to the festival can find this experience at Car Park M.

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place on 11th July – 14th July.