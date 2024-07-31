Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera set to make dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hispano Suiza returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 11-14) with its own stand, showcasing the Carmen Boulogne and Carmen Sagrera hypercars.

The new Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera will make its dynamic debut on the iconic Goodwood hillclimb.

Former Formula 1 driver and brand ambassador Luis Pérez-Sala will drive both Hispano Suiza cars and host a meet & greet with fans.

Hispano Suiza is set to make a triumphant return to the track at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking the dynamic premiere of the recently unveiled Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera. This definitive hypercar completes the Carmen range.

Celebrating its 120th anniversary, Hispano Suiza will participate in the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the most prestigious events in the automotive world, with a stronger presence than ever before. This festival gathers the world’s top car manufacturers and attracts nearly 200,000 visitors over four days, making it the perfect venue to showcase their latest creations.

This year, Hispano Suiza will have its own stand, welcoming thousands of enthusiasts throughout the event. The company’s latest model, the Carmen Sagrera, will be revealed in the UK for the first time and presented to the media and authorities, including The Duke of Richmond, founder of the event. British model, entrepreneur, and racing driver Jodie Kidd will be the master of ceremonies at the press conference which will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 11:00 am.

Hispano Suiza will also participate in the Goodwood Hillclimb, one of the festival’s most eagerly anticipated events. The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera, boasting 1,114 hp of electric power, will make its debut on this iconic stage, driven by Luis Pérez-Sala. Motorsport aficionados will also have the chance to see the Carmen Boulogne on the track, as it will climb up Goodwood Hill on Thursday while the Sagrera is on display at the stand.

The stand will also feature an exclusive pre-sale of Hispano Suiza’s new Capsule Collection, which captures the essence of the Gentleman Driver. This new sporty line harkens back to the company’s competitive roots, offering much-loved products such as polo shirts, t-shirts, raincoats, and caps. After the event, the collection will be available for purchase on the brand’s online boutique: https://www.hispanosuiza.boutique/es/.

The brand will also be featured in the Supercar Paddock, showcasing the event’s top-performing models. Hispano Suiza’s Driver and Brand Ambassador, Luis Pérez-Sala, will host a ‘Meet & Greet’ on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, offering visitors an immersive experience in the Hispano Suiza universe.

Goodwood Hillclimb Schedule

*UK TIME

Thursday 11 July

10:30h

15:35h

Friday 12 July

12:45h

16:40h

Saturday 13 July

10:45h

16:45h

Sunday 14 July

9:55h

17:05h

New Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera

The new model was revealed on 13 June 2024, coinciding with the celebration of the 120th anniversary of the company, at an event that brought together the Hispano Suiza team, media, ambassadors, customers and friends of the brand.

The Hispano Suiza Sagrera incorporates the brand’s second generation of batteries, with an increased capacity of 103 kWh. The new battery is improved in all its key aspects, with the latest generation of lithium-ion cells battery packs: the new Sagrera features 15 modules of 24 cells, 360 in total. The whole battery weighs just 612 kg and can operate at a maximum voltage of over 750VDC.

The battery capacity has been increased from 80 kWh to 103 kWh, enhancing energy density by allowing more energy to be stored within the same volume. This upgrade extends the driving range by approximately 100 km, bringing the total range to 480 km according to the WLTP cycle.

In addition to the new cells, the Carmen Sagrera features an improved cooling system that is lighter, less complex, and made from more sustainable materials.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera: a declaration of intent

The evolution of the Sagrera’s front-end design boldly embraces its sporty character, with a pointed grille shape paying homage to the luxurious Hispano Suiza Alfonso XIII sports cars of the early 20th century. Redesigned front bonnet vents not only enhance aesthetics but also improve functionality, now flowing seamlessly with the rear ones. New side sills gracefully rise along the car’s profile, complementing the rear panel’s design.

The rear-end underwent significant design and aerodynamic changes, highlighted by the addition of a large spoiler resembling stork wings, a tribute to the brand’s logo.

This spoiler is divided into two parts, optimising the aerodynamic shape of the wing. The solid-painted side panels blend subtly with the rest of the wing, in exposed carbon.

This divided spoiler optimizes aerodynamics, seamlessly blending solid-painted side panels with carbon fibre, while the diffuser, integrated with copper accents in Boulogne style, enhances both aerodynamics and design, adding elegance and tradition.

These aerodynamic enhancements significantly increase downforce and grip, improving cornering and lateral acceleration capabilities. Inside, the sporty ambiance continues, with a redesigned centre console and infotainment system, upholstered in alcantara with black and red leather details, emphasising exclusivity and quality.

The multimedia system offers comprehensive connectivity options, with customisable welcome messages for individual users.

Performance and technology to match the design

The Sagrera features four 205 kW (around 275 hp) motors, delivering a combined power output of 1,114 hp and 1,160 Nm of torque, with a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.6 seconds. The motors are axial-flux permanent magnet and connected in series: two on the left rear wheel and two on the right.

The transmission transfers power to the rear axle and features a virtual self-locking differential, ensuring optimal track performance and efficient torque transfer to the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres. Developed in collaboration with Michelin’s technical centre, these tyres boast a unique design inspired by the storks and mosaics of legendary Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, further enhancing the vehicle’s exclusivity.

The Sagrera’s suspension system, designed based on extensive dynamic simulations, delivers racing-level performance. Both axles feature a deformable parallelogram suspension with adjustable shock absorbers for compression and extension settings, along with coil springs adjustable in hardness and height. This setup is complemented by an anti-roll bar linking both sides.

Hispano Suiza’s engineers have crafted lightweight suspension wishbones and axle shafts from a special military-grade material, which is up to eight times stronger than conventional steel. Aerospace and racing-grade bolts ensure bulletproof fastening.

The Sagrera also features an advanced braking system. Single-block brake calipers provide superior rigidity and improved braking feel, while reducing weight by 500 grams. The car is equipped with 400mm carboceramic discs on both axles, capable of withstanding the intense braking demands of racetrack conditions and extended runs without fatigue. Enhanced cooling improves the system’s performance, allowing it to operate at temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Celsius.

A stiffer pedal board offering increased grip, along with specific steering adjustments, completes the upgraded braking system, delivering 5% more braking power for the new Sagrera.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera Technical Specifications

KERB WEIGHT 1875* KG LENGTH 4771 MM WIDTH 2382 MM HEIGHT 1242 MM MAX POWER 820 KW/ 1114 HP MAX TORQUE 1150 NM RANGE 480 KM / 298 Miles (WLTP) O-100 KM/H 2,6 S** IN-HOUSE DESIGNED BATTERY PACK 15 MODULES 103 KWH (UPGRADABLE) 360 CELLS 740 V LIQUID COOLING

*Depending on final configuration.

**Depending on final gear ratio.