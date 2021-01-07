A five-bedroom show home has launched at Roman Fields in Corbridge, a brand new collection of 123 three to five-bedroom homes from Miller Homes.

Located on Cow Lane, the development is less than 10-minutes from the village’s many independent shops, cafes and pubs. The A69 Corbridge Bypass is also nearby, easily connecting the homes to Newcastle and Hexham.

Viewings of The Jura show home can now be booked by appointment, giving people a glimpse into life and the properties at the development.

The countryside location inspired elements of the show home’s interior. On the ground floor a neutral colour scheme runs throughout, with dark wooden furnishings in the lounge and a statement blue in the open plan kitchen and dining rea. The neutral colour palette continues upstairs in bedrooms one to three, paired with hints of metallic. Two children’s bedroom schemes take inspiration from the area’s equestrian heritage and Roman history.

As part of Miller Homes’ commitment to creating sustainable communities like Roman Fields, the housebuilder is contributing to supporting local infrastructure. This includes a Designated Heritage Asset Contribution for the repair and consolidation of historic structures within the former Walker’s Pottery site on Milkwell Lane, which is adjacent to an area of the development, as well as contributions to local highways and transport.

Phil Dougan, sales manager at Miller Homes North East, said: “Corbridge is a beautiful part of Northumberland and a desirable location for house hunters, so we’ve already had a lot of interest in our new homes. It’s a great area for families as OFSTED rated good and outstanding schools are within walking distance, as are the village’s lovely cafes and shops.

“Since the first national lockdown we’ve seen an increase in interest in our more rural developments across the region, as some home movers have reassessed their priorities and would like to live in a countryside location with access to open spaces. Roman Fields offers all of this and more, surrounded by open fields and with plenty of scenic walking routes right on the doorstep, taking in sights along the River Tyne and of historic Roman ruins.

“We’re welcoming those interested in finding out more about the homes available to make an appointment to meet with our development sales manager.”

Prices for homes at Roman Fields currently start from £319,950*, and buyers can benefit from Miller Homes’ extended Stamp Duty holiday on a selection of plots until June 2021**. Assisted Move*** is also available, helping movers take the stress and any hidden costs out of selling their old home.

To allow for safe social distancing, show home viewings can be booked via appointment on the Miller Homes website or by calling the development. Appointments also include the opportunity to meet with the development sales manager to find out more about the range of homes available.

Appointments will be fully socially distanced and for everyone’s safety, Miller Homes has put extra measures in place for visiting its developments. These include people being required to wear a mask during their appointment, using hand sanitiser on arrival and departure, and maintaining social distancing. An enhanced cleaning programme is also in operation.

As well as at the development’s sales centre, homebuyers can also reserve their chosen home using Miller Homes’ online reservation system. Buyers can reserve a new home and pay a reservation fee via the Miller Homes website in a few simple steps, any time and in a place convenient to them.

For more information and to book an appointment visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/roman-fields-corbridge.aspx or call 03301 627 931.

