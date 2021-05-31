A four-bedroom show home called The Baywood has launched at Longridge Farm in Northumberland, a brand new development of two, three, four and five bedroom homes from Miller Homes.

Located on Choppington Road in Bedlington surrounded by fields and open countryside, the development is less than 12 miles from the centre of Newcastle and less than four miles from the Blyth coast, offering the best of both worlds to house hunters.

Viewings of The Baywood show home can now be booked by appointment, giving people a glimpse into life and the properties at Longridge Farm.

A black and gold colour scheme runs throughout the main rooms of the home, with dark furnishings in the lounge and hints of metallic and statement black in the open plan kitchen and dining area, which flow through to the study. The colour palette continues upstairs in the principal bedroom and guest bedrooms, creating a cosy but luxury feel.

Those looking to view The Baywood show home can expect a spacious hallway, feature staircase and several rooms benefiting from a dual aspect outlook. Downstairs is a large open plan kitchen/laundry/dining area with French doors to the garden, a lounge with a bay window and separate study. The first floor has an impressive principal bedroom with en-suite, a large second bedroom with built in storage, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “Bedlington is a great place to live and we’ve created a number of communities of new homes in the town. Longridge Farm is our latest development and includes some of our brand-new house styles which we can’t wait for house hunters to see.

“The area has a countryside feel but it’s just a short drive away to get to places like Newcastle City Centre, the seaside and local amenities, appealing to a mix of buyers.

“We’re pleased the magnificent show home is now open which will impress from the start. We’re always excited to launch our show homes so people can enjoy looking around them and see the quality of our homes.

“So far we have seen an outstanding start to sales with a lot of our homes available for this year already sold and we are also seeing a number of keen buyers securing their new home for next year.”

Prices for homes at Longridge Farm currently start from £202,950* and buyers can benefit from Assisted Move** which is available to help movers take out the stress and any hidden costs of selling their old home.

To allow for safe social distancing, show home viewings can be booked via appointment on the Miller Homes website or by calling the development. Appointments also include the opportunity to meet with the development sales manager to find out more about the range of homes available.

Appointments will be fully socially distanced and for everyone’s safety, Miller Homes has put extra measures in place for visiting its developments. These include people being required to wear a mask during their appointment, using hand sanitiser on arrival and departure, and maintaining social distancing. An enhanced cleaning programme is also in operation.

As well as at the development’s sales centre, homebuyers can also reserve their chosen home using Miller Homes’ online reservation system. Buyers can reserve a new home and pay a reservation fee via the Miller Homes website in a few simple steps, any time and in a place convenient to them.

For more information and to book an appointment visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/longridge-farm_choppington-road.aspx or call 03301 731 757.