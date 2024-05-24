First phase of new affordable homes completed in West Denton

Marking the first homes ready for occupation in West Denton are (l-r) P&HS Architects' Katie Shepherd and Nathan Sanders; Karbon Homes’ Sara Armstrong; Adderstone Living’s Peter Galbraith and Stephen McCoy; and Karbon Homes’ Steve Riding

The first homes in a new affordable housing development in Newcastle will soon be ready for occupation.

Work is close to completion on a £7.3million mixed development on a site off Hillhead Road in West Denton, with people expected to start moving in later this month. Newcastle-based affordable house builder Adderstone Living, supported by scheme designers P+HS Architects, is behind plans for the site, which will eventually see a mix of 45 two, three and four residential properties constructed for northern housing association Karbon Homes.

The properties, which are available for affordable rent, shared ownership and Rent-to-Buy, will play a significant part in helping to meet the huge demand for affordable housing in Newcastle and the wider region.

A new road layout for improved access together with parking spaces for residents and visitors and a children’s play area, have been completed on the site. A variety of eye-catching landscape features have also been incorporated into the development, including dozens of new trees and shrub planting, contributing positively to the local streetscape.

The West Denton development comes as the Government continues to push for the delivery of new homes to meet the chronic housing shortage and arrest the decline in the affordability of home ownership.

Part of the Adderstone Group, Adderstone Living is committed to tackling the housing crisis, working with social housing providers to deliver affordable new homes, said Managing Director Stephen McCoy.

He added: “It’s great to see this phase of our latest affordable homes project reach completion and handed over to Karbon Homes. The sustainable design, construction and placemaking we have built in are key to realising the development’s scope and vision, making it suitable for homeowners with a wide variety of needs. We are incredibly proud of what we have delivered for our client, and the local community.”

Henrietta Pissarro, Senior Architect at P+HS, said: “It’s fantastic news that we are nearing first handovers. This is another successful design-led residential scheme, with new homes of the highest quality and a strong sustainable focus to reflect more accurately how we live today and expect to live in the years to come.”

The development is supported by funding from Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the government’s housing delivery agency. The strategic partnership has provided Karbon with £165m in funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years.

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “It’s brilliant to see this development of smart, energy efficient new homes close to finishing and ready to hand over to new residents. We know there’s demand in the area for affordable housing and this development will provide options for a whole range of customers.”

Working with local authorities and housing associations, Adderstone Living’s ‘land-led’ solutions involve the sourcing of suitable land, scheme design and securing of planning permissions before delivering quality homes.