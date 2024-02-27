First prototype of LEVC’s new L380 luxury MPV rolls off assembly line

LEVC is transforming from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of pure electric global mobility solutions

Manufacturing of the first fully electric LEVC model based on innovative new Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) has now started with the prototype rolling off the assembly line in Yiwu, China

All-new L380 – a large, luxurious, highly flexible Multi-Purpose Vehicle – will be launched in China this year with further global markets to follow

Today LEVC also confirms a UK market version will arrive within the next two years

Further SOA-based models to be revealed, launching LEVC into new sectors in addition to existing products

26th January 2024 – LEVC today marks another major milestone in its history with the start of production of its L380 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), the first of a new range of innovative, spacious, fully electric models, which will see the brand accelerate its transition from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of e-mobility solutions.

Following the recent launch of the state-of-the-art EV platform – Space Oriented Architecture (SOA), which was co-developed with the Geely Holding Group – the L380 is the first model that will be underpinned by this revolutionary technology. The platform will broaden LEVC’s vehicle line-up, with new products that offer advances in range, efficiency, safety, charging time, durability, and connectivity.

On Thursday 25th January, the first L380 prototype rolled off the assembly line in Yiwu, China, where LEVC China’s manufacturing operations will be based, following significant investment at the site. The plant has been repurposed to meet the requirements of the industrial future, enabling it to take an agile and intelligent approach to overall production. This facility will sit alongside the company’s state-of-the-art factory in Ansty, Coventry.

Enhancing the company’s manufacturing footprint is a crucial part of LEVC’s transition to a global e-mobility brand. Following start of production this week, the L380 will initially launch in China, with the MPV set to arrive in the UK within the next two years.

With more than a century of ‘mobility’ in its DNA, LEVC has always focused on meeting the needs of society by transporting people around urban areas. From the beginning, LEVC’s vehicles have been designed with one core principle in mind: purpose-built solutions.

LEVC’s new L380 model builds on this unrivalled heritage and propels the company into an entirely new market, delivering smart, green, safe, and accessible mobility, raising the bar for interior flexibility, with multiple seating configurations, available in a three, six or eight-seat layout. More details will follow in the coming months.

Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC, commented: “Today marks another momentous occasion for LEVC, as the next step forward in the company’s globalisation strategy, as we rapidly accelerate our transition from manufacturing the world’s most advanced and iconic taxi, to becoming a leading e-mobility technology company.

“Building on our place within the Geely Holding Group, LEVC will maximise the Group’s research and development capabilities, global supply chain and manufacturing resources to enable us to meet our ambitious targets.

“The innovative SOA technology – developed alongside Geely – is spearheading our exciting new strategy that will see the business take a global approach, growing our footprint across the world. We aim to have a presence in over 40 countries in the coming years, with multiple new models based on the SOA platform leading the way.

“L380 is the first demonstration of the future vision for LEVC, launching the business into an entirely new sector. As with all our products, L380 takes inspiration from the company’s rich history, combined with the vast resources and technical innovation of the Geely Holding Group. The start of production for this new model sets us on an exciting new path, bringing advanced zero-emission transportation to more customers than ever before and we look forward to taking customers on this journey.”